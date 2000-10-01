Foreign Power

Import resellers bring it home.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Inventors can run into problems getting their inventions manufactured overseas. These problems can be severe because entrepreneurs have to pay for their products before they get a chance to inspect them. Therefore, they can easily end up with a container full of the wrong product with no option of returning it. One way to avoid this problem is to work with an import reseller, a company that arranges for production and quality and then brings the product into the United States under its ownership. Buying from an import reseller ends up being no riskier than buying from an American manufacturer. Import resellers often advertise in the back of trade magazines.

John Stodolka, president of PCI Inc. in Little Canada, Minnesota, imports products from Taiwan. His explanation of his company's advantages: "We have an engineering office in Taiwan. They help inventors locate the best manufacturer for their product. They also interface with the manufacturer to get preproduction units built for inventors' approval, and they do quality control inspections during production. We bring the product into the U.S. under our ownership so our customers don't have to worry about any import paperwork."


Don Debelak is a new-business marketing consultant and the author of Bringing Your Product to Market(John Wiley & Sons). Send him your invention questions at dondebelak@uswest.net.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market