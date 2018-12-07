Failure: The Over-Rated Devil

All you need to do is to convince your mind to see failure as a challenge

The Czar of creativity, the daddy of creative geniuses of the 20th century, was once dubbed and fired by a newspaper co. on the ground of being not creative at all. All he did was believed in himself and went on to create his first animation company, which was called Laugh-O-Gram Films for which he managed somehow a loan of $15,000. Eventually, he was forced to close Laugh-O-Gram, following the close of an important distributor partner. Desperate and out of money, he found his way to Hollywood and faced even more criticism and failure until finally, his first few classic films started to skyrocket in popularity. He was Disney.

Failure has spurred to build fortunes around the world and is the clandestine habit of many successful entrepreneurs, sportsmen and celebrities. For all the work it does, failure hardly gets as much media attention as a success, which totally steals the show. There appears to be a thick smoke of conspiracy that prevents us from truly appreciating the value of “Failure”.

Failure is the most feared evil and people everywhere wish to avoid it. Interestingly, failure holds the golden keys to the success that many of us desperately wish for.

Failure, who has been misunderstood for centuries wishes to speak out in this article, traits about his personalities which many often to fail to recognize:

1. Everyone fails

The most beautiful example to justify it is a tiny toddler who is putting in efforts to walk. Despite falling a thousand times, a baby will continue to stand and even though he falls again, it does not dwindle his faith and in a couple of months, he is seen running around all over the place. Failure is a stepping-stone, which only makes us stronger by the day, and every encounter with it teaches us things, which we can avoid repeating the mistakes. In today’s society, failure has earned such a bad name that nobody in his or her right mind would want to be associated with it. Only when they become successful they want to talk about it or publish their failure with pride. We gleam too much on the successful bit that we overshadow the failure story, those long toiling day and nights. If an entrepreneur says he has tasted success and has never failed or avoided all the failures, he is nothing but a demigod or a liar. We are not above failure. It’s our genetic makeup. We are designed to learn and struggle to make it big or succeed in life. Successful entrepreneurs, inventors and celebrities don’t have any superhuman powers. They failed their way to the top. Remember, EVERYBODY fails!

2. Failure is a result of an action

Science has already proven it long back- “ Every action has an equal an opposite reaction”. An action which is not very well balanced, well monitored or experienced is more likely to fall flat and fail then an action which is a result of an immense experience backup. Having said that if there is no action taken in an attempt to avoid failure there would be no results, a complete stretch of stagnation in-the-face. By taking action, you’re many times better than most people who just keep dreaming of taking action but never do. By taking action, you’re stronger and bolder than millions of people who keep postponing or avoiding their actions.

A good footballer is never 100 per cent sure that his next shot will score a goal. But he still takes the shot, no matter how small the opportunity or chance he finds. Because he knows that in this game of life, you cannot always be sure of the outcome until you take action.

3. Failure should not be taken Personally

A majority of depression cases are somewhere associated with the fear of failure or failure itself. Failure should be not feared like a devil. It should not be taken too personally that it twitches with your mental well being and sanity. Make it very clear that

Failure does not mean you are an idiot.

Failure is not a scorecard of your life or what your future ultimately will be

Failure has no parts and no favourites.

If you have such thoughts you need to purge them. Failure is that blind teacher which is only doing its job. The tougher her training, the greater the results. Stop blaming yourself for that decision you made that wrecked your business. Stop blaming your lack of knowledge for the poor performance. Stop torturing yourself by self-pity – “why me?” . Failure will neither sympathise nor it will make an apology. It will just be that stern teacher who wants you to succeed.

4. Failure is a Temporary Guest

Failure is that unwanted guest who will stick around you till the time you don’t learn the lessons right. It will stick around and keep tormenting you till you are shielded and wise enough.

Also, the very fact that it is temporary provides an immense sense of confidence to people who are literally struggling, that tough times because of failure shall pass; they need to keep working and go strong with their efforts. The next time you experience rough winds in your business, hold on tight and be patient. It’s only a matter of time before failure packs his bags and hits the road. He doesn’t like to keep other people waiting.

5. Failure is a mindset

What different people absorb from a situation reflects their mindset. That is why two people have different experiences coming out of the same situation. One person learns and becomes successful the other one falls. Failure has a very strong personality. When you meet her, she either has a strong positive or negative effect on you. So you will be either motivated or discouraged. Therefore, it is totally up to you how and what you derive and imbibe. All you need to do is to convince your mind to see failure as a challenge. These challenges are what makes life interesting. Overcoming them is what makes life meaningful.

