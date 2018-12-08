Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

This scent celebrates the historical ingredient of incense.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana
Image credit: Dolce&Gabbana
Dolce&Gabbana Velvet Incenso fragrance
Entrepreneur Staff
1 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Described as a fusion of the Mediterranean and Oriental perfumery with Italian ingredients, the Dolce&Gabbana Velvet Incenso celebrates the historical ingredient of incense. Perfumers Cécile Matton and Julie Massé created the scent to open up with a blast of black pepper essence, followed by citrus essence, intensified with elemi for a hint of a natural, pine-like forest feel. And of course, a traditional incense note at its heart. With just the right amount of richness, there’s a balance of intriguing contrasts in Velvet Incenso. 

Related: The Executive Selection: Issey Miyake

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana

Lifestyle

3 Energy-Draining Habits That Undermine Your Health and Waste Your Money

Lifestyle

The Executive Selection: Carl F. Bucherer