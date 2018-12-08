The Executive Selection: Dolce&Gabbana
Described as a fusion of the Mediterranean and Oriental perfumery with Italian ingredients, the Dolce&Gabbana Velvet Incenso celebrates the historical ingredient of incense. Perfumers Cécile Matton and Julie Massé created the scent to open up with a blast of black pepper essence, followed by citrus essence, intensified with elemi for a hint of a natural, pine-like forest feel. And of course, a traditional incense note at its heart. With just the right amount of richness, there’s a balance of intriguing contrasts in Velvet Incenso.