Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: It's Time to Take Your Taste Goblet on a Ride

Here's where you should eat this weekend in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore

December 8, 2018 4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Are you still figuring out your weekend? Well, our stellar line-up is here as your saviour. This time Entrepreneur Lifestyle is all set to take your taste-goblets on an exquisite ride.

Our list has something or the other for everyone. From Chef’s Table to enjoying Goan cuisine, browse through our recommendations and make a pick.

Delhi

1. A customized Chef Table experience

Source: Facebook/ HolyBelly

Nestled in the heart of Shahpur Jat, the Holy Belly Chef’s Table provides you with an experience like never before. This small space accommodates just four people but gives you memories for a lifetime. The most attractive thing that catches your attention is a signboard that read, “Kiss the Chef.” Well, by end of the meal you definitely would want to kiss the chef. The menu changes as per the occasion and you surely would want to reserve your table here.

Where: HolyBelly; 139, Shahpur Jat, New Delhi

Entry/ Price: INR 3,000 for two (Reservations only)

Mumbai

1. This Crazy Food Festival

What could be better than a place that has an all-day cocktail bar, cuisines from all around the globe and where you also have a chance to get sample wines. And that’s not it, adding to the list is live music and performances to lit up your day.

When: 8th and 9th December 2018 ((1:00 pm to 11 pm)

Where: Mahalakshmi Race Course, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400034

Entry: INR 300 (www.insider.in)

2. A special treat for students

Source: Facebook/ Gaylord Fine Dining Resturant

If you are a student with an ID card, Gaylord Mumbai is calling you. The famous restaurant has great combos to offer at a minimal cost of INR 200. If this doesn’t tempt you, we don’t know what will!

When: Ongoing

Where: Gaylord Fine Dining Restaurant, Mayfair Building, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate

Entry/ Price: Rs 200 + taxes (price of the combo)

3. Sending Goan love from Thalassa to Lady Baga

Source: Facebook/ Lady Baga Mumbai

If Goa is your beloved place, Lady Baga is the right place to head. And adding more to the beach vibe is a scrumptious meal from Thalassa (a famous restaurant undergoing renovations). If you can’t make it to the coast, we bring it to you.

When: Ongoing

Where: Lady Baga, Oasis Complex, Kamala Mills, Gate No 4, Lower Parel

4. East Indian culinary experience

Source: Pixabay

In case you are wondering what an East Indian feast has to offer, it is influenced by both Portuguese and Maharashtrian flavours. This pop-lunch guarantees to explore taste buds. Hosted by home chef Helen, this pop-up lunch will offer you everything delicious from Chicken Roast , Chicken Moilee (a popular dish made with sliced onions and potatoes infused with secret East India masala), Vindaloo (a tangy and sweet spices), Arroz Fuggath (a rice dish that consists of cashews and boiled eggs) and Fugias (deep-fried bread).

When: Dec 9, 1 pm ENTRY

Where: Malad (W)

Entry/ Price: INR 1100 (www.authenticook.com)

Bangalore

1. A loud call for tea lovers

Source: Pixabay

The evenings are getting longer, mornings are getting shorter and it’s time to start our tea affair. The Radisson Blu Atria brings a humungous collection of tea for every mood. From House Special Teas like the Basil, Ginger & Lemon Tea to Cocktail Tea like the Chamomile Sour, Pink Ice, Mango Plum To Fruit Iced Tea to Blooming Tea, the offering is huge. Celebrate this understated drink, because there is a lot to tea than just ‘chai’.

When: Ongoing (9:00 AM to 9:00 PM )

Where: Tea and Wine Lounge, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

Entry/ Price: INR 550 + taxes

2. Folks, have you been here yet?

Source: Pixabay

Looking for a specially curated menu? The Bier Library on 80 feet main road is the place to be. Every bite you have tells you the saga of the chef’s passion for creating a dish. And the best part is a 21-inch delicious, crispy, and cheesy from the wood-fired pizza that is cooked in front of you. However, in case you want to savour the pizza but still keep a tab on your diet, opt for pizza by a slice.

When: All day

Where: The Bier Library, 14, Patel Narayana Reddy Layout, 80 feet main road, Koramangala, 6th Block

3. Tis the season celebrations

Source: Pixabay

The Christmas season has begun and here’s a way to indulge in some delectable meal and winter cocktails. Make this festival a whole lot merrier with a special menu. Try out delectable dishes like Mushroom Ragout Puff, Spinach And Cheese Tortellini, Pork ribs with a cranberry applesauce, and a classic yule log for a happy-sweet ending.

When: 8th-30th December, All day

Where: The Irish House outlets, Sarjapur and Whitefield