Falcon Network Accepts Applications For Startup Funding

The Falcon Network is a newly-established angel investors group with committed capital of over US$2 million.

December 12, 2018 2 min read

Startups looking for seed funding are encouraged to submit their application to a newly-established angel network offering funding of US$10,000 to $500,000 per project.

The Falcon Network, a group of more than 45 impact-driven angel investors with committed capital of over $2 million, has opened its first call for submission for funding from startups based in high growth markets from 1 December 2018 to 31 January 2019.

The network is most interested in funding businesses that have proof of market traction, an identifiable market opportunity, at least two co-founders with a track record of accomplishment, and focus on impact.

The funding will be offered for equity stakes up to a maximum of 25%.

Interested entrepreneurs are required to submit pitch deck and business plans, after which a screening process will take place by the operating committee to assess eligibility. Successful startups will be hosted on the network’s platform for prospective angel investors to review. The network’s members will subsequently vote for the best startups they would like to meet at an upcoming pitch day (approximately 10-12 will be chosen).

“The Falcon Network is moving forward quickly to provide budding entrepreneurs with access to the funding, mentorship, and support they require to drive their businesses forward,” said Dr. Sayd Farook, co-founder of the Falcon Network. “We’ve already received tremendous interest following our launch in October and are keen to build on the growing momentum to fund the most promising startups in this first round.”

The application process is available to view on the network’s website – www.falconnetwork.org.

