Do You Think Your Business is on its Way to Reach the Pinnacle of Success? If Yes, Nominate Yourself For Entrepreneur's 35Under35 List

In pursuit of bold young leaders who are making a difference to their choice of industry, Entrepreneur India calls out for nominations for our 35under35 list 2019
Image credit: Entrepreneur India
Ever since technology has ventured into our lives at a great speed, it has changed our outlook on life. India, which has earlier been a service-driven economy is steadily transforming into a startup hub. As more and more youngsters are joining the league of daring business leaders aspiring to transform the entrepreneurial ecosystem, Entrepreneur India is looking to acknowledge their hard work.

The voice for entrepreneurship - Entrepreneur Magazine is back with the third edition of Entrepreneur 35under35, which aims to recognize 35 most dynamic Indian entrepreneurs under the age of 35 who are trailblazers of innovation across 7 categories including technology, creative, social, consumer products, celebs, finance and industrial.

These young stars who on the way to achieve their desired goals, if shortlisted for the 35under35 list, won’t only join the vibrant group of determined luminaries but also will be featured in the February 2019 issue of Entrepreneur India and will be recognized at a gala evening on the February 13, 2019 at JW Marriott, New Delhi.

Nominations Open

Are you someone who is pushing boundaries through your business venture with the aspiration of making a difference to your respective industry, then submit your profile for nomination for our 35under35 list. To be eligible for application, the nominee must be 34 or younger on December 31, 2018, and should have Indian roots. The last date for nominations is January 20, 2019.

In the case of organizations with more than one founder, the partners can be jointly nominated but need to ensure that all are under 35. Kindly note, if any of the co-founders is above 35, the entire nomination will stand cancelled.

35under35 Veterans

The prestigious list has earlier recognized renowned faces like Miss World Manushi Chillar, Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Hike Messenger founder Kavin Bharti Mittal, Pipa + Bella CEO Shuchi Pandya, Wow! Momo co-founder Sagar Daryani among others. This is your opportunity to join the league of these achievers and shine. Don’t forget, competition is extreme!

Post submission, the nomination automatically becomes the property of Entrepreneur, which can be used for advertising, marketing, promotion and publicity of the list.

