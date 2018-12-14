Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Around The World Of Music, Nature, Live Acts & More In Two Days

Things to do in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, and Ahmedabad

December 14, 2018 4 min read

Welcome to the weekend! Entrepreneur India is back with its weekend guide and this time we are all set to take you around the world of music, nature, live acts and more in just two days. The list is here, please make a pick.

Mumbai

1. Unlimited Fun Night with Dj Ali Merchant

How about some free cocktails, live act and a night full of fun guaranteed? Bombay Cocktail Bar is celebrating its two years and has a lot to offer to its patrons. Adding to the night will be Dj Ali Merchant’s beat.

When: December 20, 7 PM onward

Where: Deluxe House, Ground floor, plot no. B-50, off new link road, Andheri West

Entry/ Offer: Signature Cocktails on the house

2. Gig it up for a cause at Hard Rock Café

Seven brands, all playing just for one cause. Iconic place and Saturday! These rocking brands will be playing for a goodwill cause this Christmas. Get ready for an unforgettable night as the musicians have teamed up with Playing for Change Foundation (PFC). For those who don’t know, this moment started in 2002 to connect people with music and inspire them. Time to rock and roll!

Where: Hard Rock Cafe, Andheri

When: December 15, 8:30 pm onward

Entry: INR 750

3. Christmas Theme Bazaar and Live Carol

Tis the season buy tons of sweets and bread at the Christmas bazaar and pick baked items by Mag St Bread Co, confectionary by Andrea Lobo. The list of items available is huge and you will be left tempted to put your hands on anything and everything. Also, enjoy an evening of carols performed by Marie Paul and a choir.

When: Dec 15th and 16th, 5.30 pm

Time: 11 am to 7 pm (On 16th December- Carols with Marie Paul and choir at 5:30 pm)

Entry: Free

4. Shopping Spree

A garage sale is here. Dig in and find some precious pieces. A fundraiser being hosted by NGO Seams for Dreams. The aim is to collect second-hand clothes and help the underprivileged class. Get your shopping shoes on.

When: Dec 15, 1 pm to 10 pm

Where: B Kitchen and Bar, Juhu

Entry: Free (www.seamsfordreams.com)

5. Pups Party!

A Christmas Pawsome party where you can mingle with sweet stray dogs. Well, this festive season just couldn’t have got better. The event starts with a gaming session at 4:30 pm, followed by a talk and soon get your hands dipped in the cupcake batter for pets at 6:00 pm.

When: Dec 15, 1 pm to 10 pm

Where: Doolally, Khar

Entry: Free (www.facebook.com/thewelfareofstraydogs)

Bangalore

1. World of Christmas Festival

The Christmas is just becoming grand at Phoenix Marketcity this year. From 75-ft tall Christmas tree, carol singing to a musical performance by the international troupe of The Grand Cantata, enjoy everything under one roof.

When: Ongoing till December 25, 1pm-10pm

Where: Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield Main Road

Entry: Free

2. Biggest Startup Event

It’s all about startup. The annual Demo Day is back with its 6th edition. Demo Day is the biggest Startup event where 26 early-stage startups from 24 states across India compete for the prize money of 10 lakh. Come across 10,000 attendees, 150+ influencers, 30 qualified startups, with over 50 business stalls and experts, the best place to build a network.

Where: KTPO, Whitefield

When: December 15-16

Entry: startupsclub.com/demoday

Ahmedabad

1. Camping & Purpose

Looking for a purpose, this event is perfect for you. Project Otenga is organizing a camping trip to Dholavera, a famous ancient Harrapan civilisation site, a camping trip worth every moment. The trip gives you an insight on how is the rural life and a lot more.

When: Dec 15, 5:00 am

Where: Meeting point - Project Otenga Cafe, Commerce Six Crossroads

Entry: Registration

Delhi

1. A musical evening

Lekka Collective, one of the top 12 artists on South Asia's biggest English singing show "The Stage, Season 3,", is all set to rock the stage at Farzi Café. Get ready for her acoustic pieces.

When: December 15, 7.30 pm

Where: E-38/39, Rajiv Chowk, Inner Circle, Block E, Connaught Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110001

Entry: Free