Around The World

Standard & Poor's Index Services provides a quick look at international financial data.

October 1, 2000 1 min read

Want a quick snapshot of the world's economies? Go to Standard & Poor's Index Services, a clearinghouse for international financial data. One plus: A mouse-click on "Current Index" shows you how S&P stock market indices fared that day and lets you see not only the famous S&P 500, but narrower indices such as the SmallCap 600 and the MidCap 400. A bigger plus: Another mouseclick on "Emerging Market Stats" reveals a page that includes information about foreign markets everywhere from Argentina to Zimbabwe. This is a key resource for anybody doing business abroad. With one quick look at a regionalized index, you'll know instantly where that foreign economy is heading.





Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom, to be released in November from Entrepreneur Press. Contact him at rjm@ mcgarvey.net.