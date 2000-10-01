It's Official

Finally, government-related processes can be completed online.

October 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Nobody enjoys standing in lines to pay parking tickets or get business licenses. Maybe you won't have to endure such time-wasting practices for long: govWorks.com aims to put many government-related processes online. The advantage: Doing things online is dramatically faster. One downside, though: Only pioneering cities have signed up with govWorks. com, but those numbers are increasing. In the meantime, govWorks.com stocks its site with other goodies to keep you coming back, such as an auction watch, updated daily, that tracks hundreds of government auctions nationwide. (While the access cost of the auction watch is $20 per month, most other content is free.) Other features help you find government officials for all levels, and there's an extensive listing of government links.





Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom, to be released in November from Entrepreneur Press. Contact him at rjm@ mcgarvey.net.