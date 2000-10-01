Fast Facts

Internet and technology statistics
British Web surfers will spend 20 million pounds (about $30 million) online by 2005, predicts Fletcher Research, the UK affiliate of Forrester Research. That will be up from the $1.7 billion pounds expected this year.

Forty-six percent of employees with Net access use it for personal activities, says research by Angus Reid Group.

The Web now ranks as the top source of information about weddings, beating out both friends, family and magazines as the place where the soon-to-be-hitched seek information, says polling company Greenfield Online.

 

Robert McGarvey is the author of How to Dotcom, to be released in November from Entrepreneur Press. Contact him at rjm@ mcgarvey.net.

