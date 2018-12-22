Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: Tis The Season…Eat, Dance & Don't Work

With the festive season just around the corner, here's what you should do in Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

What better than a festive season to indulge in your favourite guilty pleasure? Let yourself lose, 2018 has all been about working hard and achieving your dream. And with the year just coming to an end, it is the perfect time to eat, dance and says no to work.

Entrepreneur India is back with the weekend guide. This time it’s all about extravagant brunch, live nights and more studded affair. Scan through our list and make your pick.

Mumbai:

1. A Memorable Christmas Extravaganza

Step up this festive season and welcome everything with a hint of joy. In case you the perfect Christmas plan for you is all about friends and family, we have got you covered. Gaylord’s Christmas Eve dinner is the ideal place to be. From succulent X’mas salad roasted Turkey, sizzling Pork Chops to Indian dishes and delicious desserts, enjoy yourself a Merry little Christmas.

When: From 24th December 2018 to 3rd January 2018

Where: Gaylords, Mayfair Building, Veer Nariman Road, Churchgate, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400020

Entry / Price: A La Carte

2. Get Elfed Up with free sangrias, desserts and more

Well, the title says it all. Could it get any better? Head to Beirut and pick from various deals they are offering. But don’t forget about free Sangrias and desserts.

When: 24th & 25th December 2018

Where: Beirut, 201, JP Road, Machlimar, Versova, Andheri West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400061

Entry/ Price: INR 699 and INR 1099 plus taxes

3. Bad Santa Goes to Rehab Brunch

From live music jukebox, a Retro Set with DJ Nelson, get the best Christmas to feel like never before at Raasta Bombay . And it isn’t just the music, also treat your taste goblets Gnocchi in Pesto Sauce, Pork Belly Bao, Cajun Chicken, Cheese & Jalapeno Potato Skin Cuban Black Beans, and Prawn Caldeen. It just doesn’t stop here, pick your favourite poison, from Naughty Chocolate - w/Rum, Christmas Carol - Whisky based cocktail, Pink Santa - Guava Chilli Vodka etc

When: Ongoing

Where: Raasta Bombay, Rohan Plaza, Road no. 5, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400052

Entry/ Pricing: All at INR 1699 plus taxes

4. The More the Merrier!

This Christmas, Autumn Bar and Bistro have curated a special Christmas brunch which has everything from Quiches Lorraine, vol-au-vent, BBQ Pork Ribs, Creole grilled cottage cheese to Christmas plum cake!

When: 25 December, 12 pm to 4 pm

Where: Autumn Bar and Bistro, B-40, Ground Floor, Commercial Premises, Opposite City Mall, New Link Road, Veera Desai Area, Mumbai.

Entry/ Price: Three packages – INR 1299, 2099, 2499

5. Sundowner with DJ Cyrus!!

Sunday Sundowner with DJ CYRUS, free cheese, wine and delicious dishes to drool on.

So get ready to Drink, Dance and be merry this Christmas.

When: 23rd and 24th December 2018 (4 pm onward)

Where: Shalom Bar And Kitchen, 6th Floor, Kukreja Arcade, 19th Rd, Chembur Gaothan, Chembur East, Mumbai

Entry/ Price: RSVP

Bengaluru

1. Traditional Feast

Christmas is never complete without a traditional feast with your family so why wait? Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru is setting the right tone for the big festive day!

When: 24th December (Christmas Eve dinner) and 25th December (Brunch)

Where: One Atria Café, Radisson Blu Atria

Entry/ Price: INR 1,299

2. Musical Ride

A trip on the musical ride of Autorickshaw band from Canada as they set the stage on fire. John Lennon Songwriting Competition Grand Prize in World Music. The band brings the best of both Eastern and Western elements.

When: December 23 (8:00 pm)

Where: BFlat Bar, 100 Feet Road, Indiranagar

Entry: bookmyshow.com

Delhi

1. Frisky Pints performing LIVE

Frisky Pints is coming to smash the stage at Farzi café. Get ready to groove on their beat and let yourself flow in the music.

When: 22nd December

Where: Farzi Cafe, GF 01-FF 01, World Mark 3, Aerocity, New Delhi

Entry: Free

2. Toscana grilled fish on live grilled

It the time for parties!! Everyone has been waiting for this time of the year, the day is here. Bottles and Barrels is giving you live grill opportunity. So get your inner cook out and enjoy the moments in the chilly winter to the fullest

Where: Bottles and Barrels, DLF Star Tower, Sector-30, Gurgaon.

When: 24th-25th December (12:00 pm to 12:00 am)

Entry/ Price: INR 450