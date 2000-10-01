Drop The Bomb

Don't blow up chances at your best applicants with job acceptance deadlines.

October 1, 2000 1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Giving newly minted college graduates deadlines to accept your job offers could backfire on you. Jeff Daniel, CEO of CollegeHire.com, an Austin, Texas-based online recruiting firm, calls this old tactic the kiss of death for employers scouting long-term employees. Daniel claims that "exploding offers," as such self-destructing propositions are known, are bad news in today's job market, where candidates have a wider range of companies champing at the bit for their talents.

"You want new hires to want to come work for you because of certain criteria that will keep them there, like the product or service you provide, growth potential or their fellow employees," says Daniel. "Giving them a deadline puts added stress on the candidate, and they may not be as gung-ho about starting when they make a major decision under pressure."

If recruiting recent college grads is part of your hiring strategy, plan ahead. Students usually start looking for jobs in the fall of their senior years, so get your name into recruitment offices early. When interview time comes, be flexible and give candidates some breathing room.





Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.