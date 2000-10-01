Friends In Their Court

Providing low-cost legal assistance to your workers
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

At one time or another, just about everyone needs a lawyer, but finding one can be intimidating and time-consuming. According to Work/Life Benefits, a national provider of employee resource and referral programs, 48 percent of U.S. workers take time off from work each year to deal with legal problems.

Because lawyers aren't on call around the clock, finding one is usually done on company time.

"Legal problems cause anxiety, are a distraction to people and affect productivity," explains Christopher Newton, president and CEO of Cypress, California-based Work/Life Benefits.

Luckily, a plan to help your employees resolve legal problems can be affordable and easy to implement. Work/Life Benefits is one of several companies that offer resources referrals, including legal programs. With the service, for as little as $7 per employee per year, your employees can find out whether they need attorneys and can be referred to lawyers in the network who typically work at reduced rates. Several other companies offer programs like these, including Magellan Behavioral Health of Columbia, Maryland, and VMC Behavioral Healthcare Services of Gurnee, Illinois.

Giving employees the legal help they need doesn't just get them back to work quicker. It also shows your workers you're concerned, and the loyalty that can engender is priceless.


Ellen Paris is a Washington, DC, writer and former Forbes magazine staff writer.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market