December 28, 2018 4 min read

Remember when you were younger, and all you wanted to do was to build a rocket, and fly to the moon one day? Children have such inspiring dreams; ideas that even adults can get enthused about. Ironically, somewhere along the journey from childhood to adulthood, those dreams get replaced. Which is not to say that we don’t have dreams. We still dream of how the road ahead will pan out for us, but the dreams come with a reality filter. Therefore, from ‘astronaut’ we grow to ‘engineer’, and from ‘superhero’, we move to ‘journalist’; and somehow manage to convince ourselves that it is the same dream. Just, with the passion element, a little dialled down, with age.

Through the course of life, we are each taught to be logical. We are educated with practicality, and coached to create value, and become responsible, model citizens. And as we grow, we slowly stop thinking of our passions as possible paths to success. Commercial gain is not the wrong decision, but they are not the only right one.

In today’s competitive and fast-paced & fast-paced world, we constantly cross paths with innovative ideas. They start out with a hope to flourish, to create an edge, to become the next Unicorn, etc. They are driven by a passion, a glimmer of that childhood eagerness to make a mark, and they dive in, ready to take on whatever may come. They are advised to work hard, fail fast, be aggressive, push for speed, quality, and cut loose anything that stands in their way. Some succeed, but because there is no one path for everyone, and hence too many end up falling.

The fact of the matter is, passion listens. If you tell passion to lie low, it naturally does. But if you let passion grow and flourish, the reality checks that life keeps throwing at you seem a lot less serious. Alternatively, passions are also alluring, but they are equally difficult to nurture. You cannot follow a cheat-sheet or a guide, and check off milestones. Neither is a passion a dream idea that can never be a viable business proposition. What keeps us from taking off on our individual journeys towards achieving a dream we truly desire?

Myths

A passion is an impossible dream, it’s an outlandish concept, it’s what my parents dream of for me, it’s only going to come to me if I struggle…

All these misconceptions keep us from finding what we want to do and finding the best way to achieve that. Following a passion doesn’t condemn you to an existence of madness, unless your passion is eccentricity!

Fear

“I’ve been absolutely terrified every moment of my life and I’ve never let it keep me from doing a single thing that I wanted to do”

Georgia O’Keefe

I can’t, I won’t, I’ll never, I couldn’t… All these words and doubts keep building up to stop us from achieving even smaller goals, let alone life goals!

Society

We are conditioned to stick to the path which has already been tread: Get a corporate job, get married, start a family, work one job until you retire, don’t rock the boat, and you won’t fall out - you get the point.

Following a passion is easier said than done. Building a journey towards your passion, while immensely fulfilling, is never simple. Not because it’s hard to achieve, but because everything in life has its ups & downs! The perfect partnership is formed when passion, discipline, and strength will work together towards a single dream.

Don’t let other people, other stories, other failures, nor other successes colour your perception of life. Fight for that little kid who wanted to build a rocket, and business ideas, money, success will naturally come your way. Don’t let that kid forget the dream of flying into space, and you’ll always find your compass taking you in the right direction!