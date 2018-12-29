Entrepreneur India Weekend Guide: All About Ending & Starting New Year's On High Note

Still wondering where to celebrate December 31st?

December 29, 2018 11 min read

It’s time to end a year and welcome another with open arms. So in case you are still wondering where to end 2018 on a high note and welcome 2019, we bring you a list of places that will light up your mood in a moment. All the people across Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Jaipur get ready to welcome 2019 on a sizzling mode.

Here are plenty of options that will help you party till the sun goes up once again bringing a new year altogether. Make a pick from these place and let your crazy side come out.

Mumbai

1. Tajmahal ka tender Meet Mughal emperor Shah Jahan

How about watching a drama before getting sloshed the next day? A contemporary take on building Taj Mahal. Tajmahal ka tender Meet Mughal emperor Shah Jahan takes you through the red zone and corruption time. Written by Ajay Shukla and directed by Salim Arif, the maker takes you through the angst, the conflict, and the journey if Taj Mahal will ever get built again.

Where: Mysore Association Auditorium, Matunga

When: Dec 30, 8 pm

Price/ Entry: Rs 300 onwards (www.bookmyshow.com)

2. Meal With A Picturesque View at The Westin Mumbai

What better than indulging in New Year and enjoying the stunning view at Level 18th -The Westin Mumbai with a scrumptious meal. Or getting to choose from tons of food and with unlimited drinks at Prego. Make a pick and you are sorted.

Where: The Westin Mumbai Garden City, Goregoan

When: 31st December 2018

Entry/ Price: Level 18 - INR 4000 plus taxes (8 pm onwards) and Prego - INR 3500 plus taxes (7 pm onwards)

3. Soul-Satisfying Meal at Punjab Grill

Bid adieu to 2018 with lavish food and drinks at Punjab Grill. To pamper your foodie soul, the chef has specially curated a new menu where you will be offered delicacies like Tandoori Guchhi, Quinoa Methi Di Tikki, Bhatti Da Murgh, Baingan Da Bhartha, Murgh Fatewal, Ghosht Nihari, Aloo Gobi Adraki, Kachumbar Raita, Palak Saag, Mutton Biryani, Tandoori Pomfret. And adding to it is a glass of Sparkling/ White/ Red wine.

Where: Punjab Grill outlets – Kala Ghoda, Palladium, Ghatkopar, and Kurla

When: Date: 31st December 2018

Entry/ Price: Kala Ghoda - Special Set Menu @Rs 2000 plus taxes (VEG) 3000 plus taxes (NON-VEG), Palladium: Special Set Menu starting from Rs 2500 including taxes, Ghatkopar: Special Set Menu @ Rs 2799 including taxes with unlimited 4 course meal, With unlimited sangria mocktail & beer IMFL and Kurla: Special Set Menu @Rs 2000 plus taxes accompanied with a glass of sparkling wine or glass of white/ Red wine

4. Bringing 2019 in a Desi way at Shalom Bar & Kitchen

What is life without Bollywood music? Following the desi (traditional) pattern is Shalom Bar & Kitchen where you will be reliving the Bollywood days and enjoying every bit of it. Putting the stage on fire will be DJ Kroop who will turn a mundane night into a crazy one. And that’s not all from lip-smacking items to premium liquor, you will be sloshed till the core.

Where: Shalom Bar & Kitchen, 6th Floor, kukreja arcade, 19th Rd, Chembur Gaothan

When: 31st December 2018 (9:30pm - 3:00 am)

Entry/ Price: Early bird Couple – 6000, Guy stag – 5000, Girls stag – 3000, Table for 5 couples - 50k

5. Calling out all Shafiis at Beirut Bar & Kitchen!

Why bid goodbye just in a normal style, when you can party whole night? Bid farewell to 2018. Be there or be square! This is your last chance to drink and dance 2018 away & welcome 2019 with open arms!

Where: Beirut Bar & Kitchen, 49 Utkal Villa, JP Road, opp Aaram Aagar 2, Next to Subway, Versova, Andheri (W)

When: 31st December 2018 (9 pm till 3 am)

Entry/ Price: Couple – 6000, Guy stag – 5000, Girls stag – 3000, Table for 5 couples - 50k

5. A Spectacular New Year’s Eve Extravaganza at Novotel Mumbai Juhu

Revel in the season’s exuberance with a dinner buffet that brings you unlimited food to catapult your soul as you step into New Year. The Square is all set to present you with a large spread that you just can’t say no to. Also, satiate your sweet tooth with indulgent desserts that will make you want more.

Where: The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: 31st December 2018, (7:00 pm onwards)

Price/ Entry: INR 2500 plus taxes

6. Brunch by the sea at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

What better than starting 2019 with a delightful 'Bubbly Brunch' at The Square at Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, as you overlook the vast Arabian Sea? Kick start your meal with a glass of sparkling wine or a mocktail followed by array Sushi, Californian Maki Rolls, Calamari and Octopus Salad with Scallions, Turkey Breast & Ballotine of Leg Stuffed with Chestnut, Malabari Prawn, Nilgiri subz Korma and more. A cherry on the cake is live stations and Chaat corner. And if you thought this was it, wait till we tell you more. The brunch will also have live music and giving everyone a perfect opportunity to chill with family.

Where: The Square, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When: 1st January, 2019 (12.30pm-4.00pm)

Price/ Entry: INR 2444 plus taxes

7. Celebrity DJ Amann Nagpal at South Bombay Bar

To all the party animals, in town, this is surely the place to be. This is the same DJ who played at Bollywood star Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s party. Dance on Bollywood chart-buster all night long at South Bombay Bar.

Where: South Bombay Bar, Fourth Floor, Atria Mall, Worli, Mumbai

When: 31st December 2018 (9:30 pm onwards)

Price/ Entry: Rs.3000 per couple

8. Lavish fest at Hotel Sahara Star

It’s the last day of the year, so why not splurge some more and enjoy every minute of it before setting your foot in 2019. Hotel Sahara has organized some delicious meals to tantalize the taste buds that will leave you in bliss. All restaurants have something or the other as per everyone’s liking. Restaurant Earthplate has a live entertainment plan for you, while Namak has set a special five-course meal by Chef Vishal Singh Kunwar. Mabruk, on the other hand, is all ready to serve its patrons with Mediterranean delicacies

Where: Hotel Sahara Star, Opposite Domestic Airport, Vile Parle East,

When: 31st December 2018

Price/ Entry: The Earthplate (Timings 8pm-2am, Rs 7000 all-inclusive per person), Namak (Timings 8pm-2am, Rs 7000 all-inclusive per person), Mabruk (Timings 8pm-2am Rs 7000 all-inclusive per person)

9. “Sinsation” New Year party at Goldfinch Hotel

Unlimited snacks, lavish buffet, premium drinks & beverage and 3 theme parties at 3 different party zones to pick from. From Bollywood dancers on Bollywood music on 3000 sq ft dance floor at Silver Bill Banquets, DJ churning out the best of techno, house and trance music at 2ndFloor and live Band and sinful performance at Banjara Restaurant.

Where: Goldfinch Hotel, MIDC, Andheri East.

When: 31st December 2018

Price/ Entry: Pay for 1 and enjoy 3 PARTIES at Rs. 6999/- for couples and Rs. 4499/- for the stag entry.

10. New Year 2019 bash at BKC Dive

This time BKC Dive is all about making us live the best memories, adventures, and experiences as we enter 2019. Get on the dance floor and shake a leg to some best of EDM, Hip-Hop songs. And to top it off is drinks will be starting at Rs 85, with absolutely no cover charge. That does sound like music to your ears.

Where: BKC DIVE

When: 31st Dec 2018 (9 pm to 5 am)

Entry - Free Entry

11. Relish the New Year’s Eve Dinner at Holiday Inn Mumbai

Music, food and complimentary drinks, that sounds like a simple plan. So if food is your guilty pleasure get ready to indulge in Deep fried Sichuan Chicken, Yasai Itame, Asian Barbeque Pepper Pork, Lamb and Spinach Wellington, Kashundi Mahi Tikka, Manglorian Prawns Curry and some hearty desserts especially curated by the chef for the special occasion.

Where: Saptami, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport

When: 7 PM onwards on Monday, 31st December 2018

Price/ Entry: Non- Alcoholic Dinner INR 2599 plus Taxes, Alcoholic Dinner INR 3399 plus taxes

12. NYE at Glocal Junction

Andheri or Worli, just pick a location and land at Glocal junction for a rocking night by DJ Rutvik and DJ Saqalin and DJ Sachin and DJ Ravlor

Where: Glocal Junction, Andheri, and Worli

When: Dec 31, 9.30 pm onwards

Price/ Entry: INR 5,500 for Couple

Bangalore

1. Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield Hotel

This New Year, be spoilt for choice as you have a chance to pamper yourself like never before. Get high on exquisite delicacies and some interesting cocktails. And if the party isn’t your thing and you would instead like to attend a special brunch and welcome 2019, then Bengaluru Marriott Whitefield Hotel has even got that sorted for you.

Where: Plot No 75, 8th Rd, EPIP Zone, Whitefield

When: 31st December 2018 and 1st January 2019

Price/ Entry: New Year's Eve dinner (INR 5999 for a couple, plus taxes) and New Year's Day brunch (INR 2250 for one person plus taxes).

New Delhi

1. Ringing the New Year at Irish House

Let your hair down at The Irish House and grab your spot for New Year's Eve. This ticket party has an open bar, new cocktail menu, scrumptious food, rocking music, and a midnight champagne toast as you enter 2019.

Where: The Irish House - Nehru Place

When: 31st December 2018, 9:00 pm onwards

Price/ Entry: INR 3500 plus taxes

2. Something fancy with Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel

Your New Year just got fancier the moment we said Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel. You ask a thing and they are all ready to offer it to you in a platter. From International dance performances and live music at Grappa to a delicious global buffet at Tamra, bidding goodbye to 2018 at Shangri will be a thing for sure. There popular restaurant Sorrento will also offer a pure Italian menu and Shang Palace, a special Chinese set menu.

Where: Shangri-La's - Eros Hotel

When: 31st December 2018

Price/ Entry: Tamra (INR 5000 per person, plus taxes), Grappa (INR 15,000 per couple, plus taxes), Sorrento (INR 7,500 per person, plus taxes), Shang Palace (INR 7,500 per person, plus taxes)

3. Something for everyone at Hyatt Regency

If Italian is your thing, La Piazza at Hyatt Regency is gearing up to offer Italian dishes with a live kitchen on New Year's Eve. In case you are looking for Oriental cuisine, The China Kitchen or TK's Oriental Grill is the place to be.

Where: Hyatt Regency, Delhi

When: 31st December 2018

Price/ Entry: La Piazza (INR 7,100 plus taxes), The China Kitchen (INR 7,100 plus taxes), TK's Oriental Grill (INR 7,100 plus taxes)

4. The Imperial

Looking to escape all the craziness? Just head to The Imperial. From Italy, India to South-East Asia, this place has everything under one roof. Daniell's Tavern is setting the table for traditional Indian dishes like Gucchi Mussallam, Nalli Nazakat, and Panchmel Halwa. The Spice Route has is perfect if your taste buds are craving South East Asian delights like Kung yang, Krathong thong, and Phanaeng Kung Yai. However, if romance is on the table then head to 1911 restaurant.

Where: The Imperial, Janpath Ln, Janpath, Connaught Place

When: 31st December 2018

Price/ Entry: Daniell's Tavern (INR 6500 per person, plus taxes; timings: 6:30pm- 11:45pm),

The Spice Route (INR 7500 + taxes per person; timings: 7pm- 11:45pm), 1911( INR 5500 per person, plus taxes; timings: 6:30pm- 11:45pm)

Gurugram

1. Rooftop grills at Bottles and Barrels

It’s the perfect calling for a chilling winter party. Bottles and Barrels, is giving you your best party food and venue with their live grills.

Where: Bottles and Barrels, DLF Star Tower, Sector-30, Gurgaon.

When: Till January 1st, 2018 (12:00 pm to 12:00 am)

Entry: 2000 onwards

Jaipur

1. Revel in a sparkling New Years’ at Fairmont Jaipur

Ring in the festive season with the promise of a fresh start and a reason to rejoice at the palace hotel, Fairmont Jaipur. Be enthralled by the voice & tap your foot on the beats of music maestro – Jasbir Jassi. And dance on groovy tunes by DJ Lucky!

Where: Fairmount Jaipur, 2, Riico, Kukas

When: 31st December 2018

Price/ Entry: Unique Dining Experience (INR 2, 00,000 plus taxes per couple) and Gala Dinner on New Year’s Eve( INR 19,000/- plus taxes per couple)

Pune

New Year’s at BonSouth’s Grand Barbeque Carnival

Bid Adieu to 2018 in style with “Grand Barbeque Carnival”. This is the ultimate feast with over 101 food items from all around the world. Adding to it is the live magic shows, DJ Music, games and loads of fun.

Where: BonSouth Wakad

When: Till 2nd Jan 2019

Price/ Entry: 499- 999 depending on days

Kolkata

1. Circle out year-end celebrations at Novotel Kolkata Hotel & Residences

The popular hotel is hosting three New Year’s Eve parties simultaneously spoiling you with choices. Choose from a lavish buffet at The Square, a sizzling party at The Studio Bar or a Glitterati theme party at Eiffel banquet.

Where: The Square, Novotel Kolkata Hotel and Residences

When: 31st December 2018 (Monday) 19:30 hrs – 00:30 Hrs

Price/ Entry: New Year’s Eve on 31st December 2018 (Monday) at Time: 19:30 hrs – 00:30 Hrs

Price/ Entry: The Square (INR 3000 all inclusive), The Studio (INR 3000 all inclusive),

Eiffel (INR 7000 all-inclusive Couple and INR 5000 all inclusive for stag males)