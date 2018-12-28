Friday Flashback

Friday Flashback: Nikkei Marks its First Annual Decline Since 2011

Know what happened in the APAC region over the past week
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia-Pacific
1 min read

Here's a new series on the big developments that took place in the APAC region over the past one week. 

1. Reports say Apple will start assembling its top-end iPhone X series in India through the local unit of Foxconn Technology Co. Ltd. It will be the first time when the Taiwanese firm will be making products in the country.

2. Vietnam now leads Southeast Asia's largest grossing market for initial public offerings in 2018, Ernst and Young data has found.
 
3. While other major Asian stocks gained momentum this year, Japan's Nikkei225 marked its first annual decline since 2011.

