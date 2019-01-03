Financial Guru Motilal Oswal Shares 9 Commandments That Every Women Should Follow to Be Successful

It is time to learn and unlearn a few things especially if you are a woman

January 3, 2019 4 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Women are gearing up and all set to roll the floor in 2019. But if that pinch of motivation is missing in your life, we have got you covered here.

Recently, during the JITO Womenpreneurs National Business Conclave 2018, the icon to a lot of young brokers and other talents in the BFSI sector, Motilal Oswal, Chairman of Motilal Oswal Financial Services shared few commandments which every woman should follow to sail through the path of success.

Think Big

To start with, Oswal stressed the fact the women need to think big and look for real and ideal role models for inspiration.

“If you want to be a politician, look up to Sonia Gandhi or if you want to the best business professional look at Indra Nooyi for motivation,” he asserted.

Learning Mindset

Quoting one of the famous lines, 'if you want to earn more learn more,’ Oswal suggested women develop a learning mindset.

“In the world where everything is changing so rapidly, do you have the urge to learn?” he questioned the women present in the audience.

He also touched upon the fact that how AI and data science will have an impact on all of us and said, “Do learn be competent because you are better than the robots.”

Challenges

Oswal also feels a lot of women lot become complacent as they feel that destiny is not in their hands. In other words, they do not live their lives on their own terms.

“But there is a huge amount of potential in you (women) and you need constantly challenge yourself and improve yourself. Keep on challenging yourself and let your self-confidence be very high,” he advised.

Think Positive

The veteran entrepreneur also discussed how the world is divided between less positive people and more negative people.

“If you think positively, there are too many opportunities for you to take up in life,” he said while adding that, “If you look around there are a lot of things which you celebrate or feel good about.”

Culture

Giving an example of the Tata Group of Companies, he emphasized the fact that sustainable or long-term success is built on transparency and ethics.

“You need to become a person who believes in values and act based on those ethics and values,” he added.

Communication

To be successful in life, you also need to master the art of public speaking, managing people, or handling teams. Hence, it is very important that you are a good communicator.

He says, “A lot of people are good at what they do and they even grow as a leader, however, if they are not good communication, their growth stops. While on the other, there are a lot of people who don’t have much depth but are good orators and hence are successful. Hence, you must invest in improving your communication skills.

Networking

He believes that women, by nature, are very good a building and in maintain relationships. However, they should learn how to leverage that in their favour.

“The entire world is a different playground for people who good at networking and making associations,” he added.

Time Management

Time Management is one of the most important skills and is one of the reasons behind people’s success and Oswal couldn't agree less.

“Invest your time in learning a new skill, reading a new book or other meaningful activities that will bring value to your life,” he insisted

Take Action

Lastly, the finance guru asked women to take action in life. Start small, but at least start.

“There are a lot of people who know everything, but they don’t know what to do. Action and education will bring value to you. Without that, you are like an encyclopedia or good book lying in the library,” he concluded.