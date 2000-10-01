Free legal advise for the empty of pocket

This deal is hard to beat: thoughtful, sound legal advice free of charge. Have a legal worry? Just surf into FreeAdvice.com and drill through the vast but well-organized files filled with advice. Topics range from bankruptcy to "What is sexual harassment?" Although the site gives lots of space to nonbusiness topics (divorce, child custody, etc.), the tilt is toward what will interest business owners and executives. And when the free online advice isn't enough, click a toggle and the site will help you find a lawyer.