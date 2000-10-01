Web Site

Free legal advise for the empty of pocket
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

This deal is hard to beat: thoughtful, sound legal advice free of charge. Have a legal worry? Just surf into FreeAdvice.com and drill through the vast but well-organized files filled with advice. Topics range from bankruptcy to "What is sexual harassment?" Although the site gives lots of space to nonbusiness topics (divorce, child custody, etc.), the tilt is toward what will interest business owners and executives. And when the free online advice isn't enough, click a toggle and the site will help you find a lawyer.

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market