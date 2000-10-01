Trade Shows

By Arlo Redwine

October 1, 2000 2 min read

GRAND STRAND GIFT & RESORT MERCHANDISE SHOW

December 3-6, Myrtle Beach Convention Center, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Contact Urban Expositions, 1395 S. Marietta Pkwy., Bldg. 400, #210, Marietta, GA 30067, (678) 285-3976.

INTERBEV 2000

December 4-6, Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans. Features the newest products, machinery and equipment for the beverage industry. Contact Reed Exhibition Cos., 383 Main Ave., Norwalk, CT 06851, (800) 346-8372.

ITEC-KANSAS CITY

December 6-7, Bartle Hall, Kansas City Convention Center, Kansas City, Missouri. A comprehensive business-to-business IT event. Contact Imark Communications, 11950 S.W. Garden Place, Portland, OR 97223, (515) 332-1355.

SHOP EAST

December 6-8, Metropolitan Pavilion, New York City. Offers resources and creative solutions for store design, display and merchandising. Contact VNU Expositions, 45365 Vintage Park, #200, Sterling, VA 20166, (877) 835-7235.

CONFLUENCE-THE INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE OF OUTFITTING & ADVENTURE TRAVEL

December 6-9, Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida. Trade only. Contact America Outdoors, P.O. Box 10847, Knoxville, TN 37939, (865) 558-3595.

ASPEC 2000

December 7-9, Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta. A technology-to-business event for the application service provider industry. Contact Frank Sheridan, Semco Productions, 1130 Hightower Trail, Atlanta, GA 30350, (770) 998-9800.

FRANCHISE & INVESTMENT EXPO-MIAMI

December 8-10, Coconut Grove Convention Center, Miami. Meet with prospective franchisors and business owners. Contact MFV Expositions, 210 Route 4 East, #403, Paramus, NJ 07652, (201) 226-1130.

THE BASEBALL TRADE SHOW

December 8-11, Trinity Hall, Wyndham Anatole Hotel, Dallas. Show features products and services for the baseball industry. Contact Jim Morris, P.O. Box A, St. Petersburg, FL 33731, (727) 822-6937, ext. 3103.

RACEFEST MOTORSPORTS SHOW

December 9-10, Charlotte Merchandise Mart, Charlotte, North Carolina. Show features various vendors of the motorsports industry. Contact Phillips Events, 800 Briar Creek Rd., AA-516, Charlotte, NC 28205, (704) 347-8797.

IDAHO TECHNOLOGY SHOWCASE

December 12-13, Boise Centre on the Grove, Boise, Idaho. A collaboration among government, business and education for the purpose of economic development and technological advancement. Contact Nancy Echols, Imark Communications, 11950 S.W. Garden Place, Portland, OR 97223, (503) 670-6104.