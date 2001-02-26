Franchises

Proper Posting Rules

Netiquette for posting a message
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

I've always believed in the power of online community to market your Web site. However, if you want to post a message on a public community posting board or forum, Rule Number One is find the most appropriate board that directly relates to your business. If you sell wireless accessories, for instance, post a message on a board for entrepreneurs or business travelers, not in a financial forum. Offering marketing services? Go straight to marketing forums and bypass human resources forums. OK, so it sounds elementary, but the biggest mistake inexperienced online marketers make is posting where they aren't wanted. That's bad Netiquette (Net etiquette)!

Aliza Sherman is an entrepreneur and author of Cybergrrl: A Woman's Guide to the World Wide Web (Ballantine Books). She is currently working on her next book and new company.

