Here's an opportunity for you to get your business, hard work and vision recognized

January 5, 2019 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Everyone works hard to build their company. But some work harder — they push boundaries with their innovative ideas, foster strong company cultures, impact communities for the better, and increase their brand awareness. Entrepreneur 360 recognizes those leaders and companies.

Entrepreneur magazine was first published in 1977 in the US. Since 2015, it has been releasing the annual Entrepreneur 360 list to help private companies get recognized in lists of significance to the market.

The deciding factor

The first and only research-based listing for privately held companies, Entrepreneur 360 follows a basic criterion when it comes to the selection of companies for the esteemed list: the firm should be privately owned, with at least one of the original founders involved in the current day-to-day business operations.

The evaluation is based on five metrics that reflect the pillars of entrepreneurship, including impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business valuation.

Entrepreneur 360 Comes to Singapore

After a roaring success in the US, Entrepreneur 360 list is now being launched in Singapore.

Entrepreneur Asia Pacific is looking for the best privately-owned businesses in the region and their leaders. Based on the five metrics, the 360-degree analysis will choose those businesses that are not just successful in terms of revenue numbers, but are also well rounded. Entrepreneur 360 will uncover the top leaders among today’s entrepreneurs. The business cannot be a franchisee or franchisor (the Franchise 500 is a separate study designed to measure successful franchise businesses).

This is an opportunity for you to get your business the recognition that will propel its growth across the world and make you a star leader. Remember, only those who have the right vision, determination and passion to steer a change in the world through their work can become an Entrepreneur 360 company.

All those interested in participating in the Entrepreneur 360 List, can click here. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2019.

Why you should sign up

This is the first time Entrepreneur 360 is coming to Singapore, which makes it extra special. The number of businesses in Singapore is growing every day. Clearly, the competition is going to be very tough. Businesses that will be accepted are those companies which follow the process of online application properly. They will be then evaluated, verified and duly awarded by Entrepreneur behind.

So, what are you waiting for?