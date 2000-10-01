What Are You Reading?
This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
"Blown to Bits, How the New Economics of Information
Transforms Strategy [by Philip Evans and Thomas Wurster,
(Harvard Business School Press, 2000)] hits the mark in exploring
how to evolve your business for the Internet era. The book's
title refers to companies obliterated because they failed to make
this transformation. Blown to Bits helps you deconstruct your own
company to determine vulnerabilities, and thus avoid a similar
demise. I recommend this to anyone looking for actionable lessons
about creating winning Internet strategies."
-John Chuang, 35, founder and CEO of Aquent, a talent agency for creative, Web and tech professionals headquartered in Boston
Contact Source
- Aquent, www.aquent.com