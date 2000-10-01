What Are You Reading?

Listen up to what books have engrossed your fellow entrepreneurs.

October 1, 2000 1 min read

"Blown to Bits, How the New Economics of Information Transforms Strategy [by Philip Evans and Thomas Wurster, (Harvard Business School Press, 2000)] hits the mark in exploring how to evolve your business for the Internet era. The book's title refers to companies obliterated because they failed to make this transformation. Blown to Bits helps you deconstruct your own company to determine vulnerabilities, and thus avoid a similar demise. I recommend this to anyone looking for actionable lessons about creating winning Internet strategies."

-John Chuang, 35, founder and CEO of Aquent, a talent agency for creative, Web and tech professionals headquartered in Boston



