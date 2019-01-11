Rolls Mania Grows by 103 Percent Per Year. Know the Success Mantra of This QSR Brand

Rolls Mania strikes the right chord by its Quality, Quantity & Quick Service. It has now 102+ outlets and sells 12,000 kathi rolls daily

How Rolls Mania Became an Empire

Back in 2009, a young 18-year-old Puneet Kansal, came from Mathura to Pune with an empty pocket and the dream to set up a successful business. Possessing a meagre experience of odd sales jobs, he had zero knowledge of the F&B industry. His idea to bring back roti rolls he grew up eating and offering healthy rolls with a pinch of nostalgia. With an old school friend lending him Rs. 20,000, Puneet went on to set-up his table-sized kiosk outside a restaurant at Magarpatta city with just one chef to his help. Right from sourcing accounts to delivery, he did it all to make this venture a success. But success did not come easily to Puneet. With increasing numbers of customers each day, he was soon asked to vacate the place and that is how the first outlet of Rolls Mania was launched in the same complex.

During this period, Puneet found friends and partners in his regular patrons Gagan Sial and Sukhpreet Sial, who had already set their foot into the restaurant industry with 10 years of experience. Together, the trio formed Rolls Mania as an official company, opening the second outlet in 2010 and since then, have grown into a brand with 102+ outlets till date.

"We proudly say We just hit the century, the biggest milestone to date. We are successfully growing by 103 % per year,” says Puneet.

Striking the Right Balance

Striking the right balance between the goodness and wellness of homemade food packed in the form of succulent Kathi Rolls, Rolls mania got clicking the right taste buds of Puneites, igniting the need for more across the city. With a healthy and pocket-friendly array of veg and non-veg on-the-go rolls, it was the time Rolls Mania engaged with an expanded audience through expansion across diversified taste scenarios. After establishing six successful outlets, the team found the franchise model the most viable method to take the brand to newer and untapped markets across domestic boundaries, maintaining consistency and uniformity in terms of quality across all outlets.

Rolls Mania was one of the very few brands in the QSR domain to provide an entire support system to its franchise owners, enabling them with the right amount of skill and training. Ranging from trained kitchen staff to region-based marketing strategies and pricing, the brand not only expanded with this strategy but also founded a base of loyal customers and owners across the nation and fulfilled the dreams of many who aspire to own a restaurant.

Nine years into the industry, Rolls Mania is an entirely self-funded company, spread across 30+ metro, two and three-tier cities, with 102+ outlets and 90 per cent of the owners being women while selling over 12,000 rolls every single day.

Brand Ethics and The Three Qs

With humble beginnings, Puneet Kansal, Gagan Sial and Sukhpreet Sial founded today’s leading QSR brand - Rolls Mania. Initially, on occasions when delivery boys and employees didn’t turn up, the trio have delivered the food personally to sustain their base of happy customers. With such passion and zeal to make it big and no background of F&B industry or fancy business college degrees, the brand strongly believes that an opportunity is all one needs in life.

In a day and age where people opt for MBA graduates to do the job, along with top professionals, Rolls Mania also has employees that have progressed their way from desk boys to area managers today.

To stay at top of the game in maintaining standard operating procedures, the brand lives by the 3 Qs- Quality, Quantity & Quick service.

A motto of not only making profits for themselves but taking each and every member of the Rolls Mania family up the ladder of success and of growing together, they have created an army of employees and owners who have dedicated their lives to take the brand to newer heights. In a highly competitive QSR industry, here is a company that is setting benchmarks for other homegrown brands.

Expansion Plan

A belief that rolls belong to no geographical boundary, the Kathi Roll brand visions establishing itself all over the world, kickstarting their dream with their first outlet in the United Arab Emirates, before touching other counties amidst the GCC.

Quick Facts