October 1, 2000 1 min read

There's no shortage of places that give you free space to you your business online, but Oh Golly sweetens that pot by promising toll-free customer service, five days a week. And a reassuring voice may be just the help you need in getting that first site online. The deals gets better, though, because Oh Golly provides well-conceived templates-forms that require little more than your filling a few blanks to be live and on the Web. Another plus: Oh Golly holds your hands as you rearrange to take credit cards from customers online.