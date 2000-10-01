Hire Source

Is finding employees online the best solution for my business?

October 1, 2000 2 min read

Question: There are dozens of online job banks. Is this a viable way to find qualified workers for my start-up?

Answer: Numerous sites provide companies the opportunity to locate workers. Some online matchmaking services have become well-known, including Monster.com, careermag.com and computerjobs.com. Many use software that can quickly search a database to match workers with the needs specified by the hirer. Others, like ants.com, post work assignments so contractors can make bids on them. But the range of prices for the same work can be huge; therefore, you'll have to do a lot of communicating before you finalize an arrangement. Of course, price competition can result in your getting a really good deal.

Most of the work on these sites reflects areas where workers are scarce, on-premises work isn't necessary and personality is arguably not paramount. Not surprisingly, technical work accounts for most of the posted and placed jobs. Other common virtual employment involves IT, marketing, finance and writing.

Some sites are more industry-specific. Consider the following examples: www.jfpresources.com/jobtele1.html posts telecommuting programming jobs; www.fusionstaffing.com focuses on IT, engineering, environmental, health and safety; and spacelinks.com offers an aerospace specialty.





