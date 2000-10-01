Hire Source

Is finding employees online the best solution for my business?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Question: There are dozens of online job banks. Is this a viable way to find qualified workers for my start-up?
Name withheld
Via e-mail

Answer: Numerous sites provide companies the opportunity to locate workers. Some online matchmaking services have become well-known, including Monster.com, careermag.com and computerjobs.com. Many use software that can quickly search a database to match workers with the needs specified by the hirer. Others, like ants.com, post work assignments so contractors can make bids on them. But the range of prices for the same work can be huge; therefore, you'll have to do a lot of communicating before you finalize an arrangement. Of course, price competition can result in your getting a really good deal.

Most of the work on these sites reflects areas where workers are scarce, on-premises work isn't necessary and personality is arguably not paramount. Not surprisingly, technical work accounts for most of the posted and placed jobs. Other common virtual employment involves IT, marketing, finance and writing.

Some sites are more industry-specific. Consider the following examples: www.jfpresources.com/jobtele1.html posts telecommuting programming jobs; www.fusionstaffing.com focuses on IT, engineering, environmental, health and safety; and spacelinks.com offers an aerospace specialty.


Small-business experts Paul and Sarah Edwards' latest book is The Practical Dreamer's Handbook(Tarcher/Putnam Publishing Group). If you have a question regarding a start-up business issue, contact them at www.paulandsarah.com or send it in care of Entrepreneur.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market