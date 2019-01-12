News and Trends

#Meera Sanyal: India Confronted with the Irrevocable Loss of Prolific and Powerful Banker Turned Politician

Meera Sanyal, a name synonymous with business and power, passed away after losing a battle to cancer
Image credit: Meera Sanyal Official Twitter, Meera Sanyal Facebook
Feature Writer
3 min read
One of the greatest ironies of life is that a person’s death makes more news than the time when he or she was alive, a quintessential example of this is India's one of the most prolific bankers, Meera Sanyal. One of the greatest minds in the business world who later entered politics in 2014 with AAP or Aam Aadmi Party, Sanyal’s death after battling cancer for almost two years is an irrevocable loss.

Flashback

Meera Sanyal was born on 15th October 196. Hailing from Kochi, the daughter of a high ranking Naval Officer, Sanyal, a sharp-minded and dignified individual went on to study at INSEAD for MBA and did an advanced business program from the prestigious Harvard Business School. She had a successful run as a banker for over 30 years. She was the chairperson of the Royal Bank of Scotland before she made an advent into the system of politics.

Politics

Meera Sanyal’s successful banking career came to a halt when she entered politics. What would have pushed her to pursue a turbulent and uncertain path despite having an illustrious career, something many people aspire but is only left struggling? Sanyal had immense experience in the realm of economics, perhaps she saw in politics, the ray of hope and light that could help her bridge gaps within the system. She contested from South Mumbai in 2014 but lost to Congress’ Milind Deora.

A Sharp Critique of Contemporary Politics

Sanyal was a sharp critique of the Modi government and the existing policies of the times. She was also critical of demonetization, a move that changed the face of the monetary policies and systems. In an interview to MumbaiMirror she expressed her deep resignation from the monetary movement, “These days, in popular perception, Notebandi seems to be parked with Nasbandi as a failed policy measure - a bad idea, which in addition was really badly implemented.” She also expressed her views on how the RBI was not at fault in the entire demonization episode, “I have interacted with the RBI for many years in different capacities. It is a fine and upright institution. The feeling I got was that RBI had been pushed into this.”

AAP Mourns the Loss

Ever since the news of Sanyal’s death broke, social media is abuzz with condolences pouring in from all corners. Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi posted on Twitter, “Extremely sad to hear this. No words to express...”

The party can feel her loss deeply and but her legacy will stay on. This combination of grace and change-maker spirit is very rare. 

Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister posted, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing away of Meera Sanyal. The country has lost a sharp economic brain and a gentle soul. May she rest in peace! You will forever remain in our hearts.”

She is survived by her daughter, son and husband.

