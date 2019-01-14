Franchise

Checklists Before Opening More Locations for Your Franchise Business

Success and failure are two sides of a coin in the franchising industry
A franchising journey is usually a roller coaster ride where franchisors/franchisees experience success and failures simultaneously. Every franchise owners start their journey in order to become successful by catering to the modern day’s customers. Some fail while others gain success in this thrilling and tough journey.

Initially, establishing a single successful business was a hard task that requires sheer efforts, dedication, and time. Once a franchisor/franchisee achieves this feat, they further plan to expand their business by venturing into more locations.

But expanding your business reach is a tough task that requires proper planning and strategy before initiating with the idea.

Success & Failure: Two Sides of a Coin

Success and failure are two sides of a coin in the franchising industry. Franchising is a journey of success and failure before a brand attains success becoming popular and the brand’s image gets created. Opening more locations under the same brand could be profitable only if things are done in the right manner.

While venturing into more locations, business owners usually become so focused on rewards that they start to lose sight of the pitfalls waiting for them.

Question yourself on why you want to expand

Wanting to do more, be more, and have more are a few common characteristics of every business owners in the modern business industry. However, such characteristics sometimes lead a brand to difficult situations. Assuming that another location is the solution could be a myth that needs to be understood before investing in a new location.

Therefore, you could avoid mistakes by understanding that more is always never a solution. Rather, it could lead your brand into a struggle, leading to the failure of your brand.

Stay prepared for different roles

Duplicating a business requires great efforts than one could even imagine. Business owners usually are so much into their brand that they neglect the influence their carry behind their venture’s success. Staying ready to play different roles becomes necessary while expanding your business to other locations.

Thus, you need to make sure that skilled staffs are onboard that could manage the operations for both of ventures successfully.

Are you ready to put the right team in place?

Being a successful single-unit business owner doesn’t mean that you would ace being a multi-unit business owner as well. A proper team is required that are skilled to perform several tasks depending upon the circumstances.

For making a multi-unit business successful, you need to be ready to step down from responsibilities whenever the situation demands. Also, you need to train your staff for running your new units with the same proven system as before.

This article was originally published in Franchise India by Shahram Warsi.

