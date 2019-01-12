The Executive Selection: Breitling

The new boutique is home to the entire Breitling range of timepieces.

January 12, 2019 1 min read

Aficionados of the Breitling brand, here’s a new spot to flock over to. The Swiss luxury watchmaker, known for its aviator and diver’s watches, has launched a new concept boutique in Dubai Mall’s Fashion Avenue.

The boutique’s design, inspired by a mid-20th century industrial building, is an ode to the brand’s timepieces and heritage, plus marks as the introduction of Breitling’s brand new Premier Collection timepieces in the Middle East market.

The new boutique is home to the entire Breitling range of timepieces, including the newly introduced Superocean Heritage III Chronograph 44 Outerknown, as well as the Navitimer collection.

