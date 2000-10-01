Leaking Info

Service franchise offers a training program for its women.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

American Leak Detection (ALD), which specializes in the detection of hidden leaks, as well as the location of water, gas and sewer lines, has hit the jackpot. The franchise has a new support services training program partly to thank for its system wide sales increase of 21 percent over the past year. With 300 franchise locations in 38 states and a dozen countries, sales were just under $30 million in 1999.

The program is notable for its focus on woman franchisees. "The more I got involved, the more I saw a need to include all partners in each location," says Lorrie Rennick, ALD's executive vice president, who runs the franchise with her husband, CEO and president Richard Rennick.

Although many ALD franchisees consist of husband-and-wife teams, Rennick says that in the past 15 years, rarely has a woman partner come to corporate training. In March 1999, Rennick set up a three-day mini-training-program targeting woman franchisees. With six women attending, the first training program was an instant success-since then, ALD has offered six more groups.


Contact Source

  • American Leak Detection (ALD), (800) 755-6697

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market