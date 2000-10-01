Struck With Inspiration

Getting kids fired up about franchising
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When you were in high school, what did you want to be? An astronaut? A ballerina? How about a franchisee? Thanks to a grant from the PepsiCo Foundation, the International Franchise Association is creating the Franchising Entrepreneurship Program to teach inner-city and minority students about opportunities in franchising.

"The idea is to target urban youth, mainly minorities, to develop education and training programs that teach entrepreneurial skills, drawing on franchising business methods and experiences," explains John Reynolds, president of the IFA's Educational Foundation, the implementor of the new program.

Working with community organizations like Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), the IFA will incorporate franchise curricula into existing programs. "The first stage is like a pilot program, in which we cooperate with other organizations already working with high school kids in the community. We want to tap their expertise, to develop educational programs and curricula," Reynolds says.

After learning about franchising through both in-class and after-school training, participants can then gain real-world business experience as interns in either corporate or franchise locations.

Though the program is still in the planning stages, with a scheduled spring launch, those involved already have high hopes. "The next Ray Kroc may be out there, just waiting for the right opportunity for someone to say, 'Here's the way you do it.' " says Reynolds. "This is a way to invest in young people who have the potential to be future entrepreneurs and contribute to society."


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market