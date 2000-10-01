Movin' On Up

These guys are riding the Internet to the top-in elevators.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

A quick ride in an elevator was all Michael DiFranza needed to get his creative juices flowing. Three years later, DiFranza, 38, is president and CEO of Captivate Network Inc., the first media company to bring the Internet to the elevator. Sound a little over the top? Ten of the nation's largest real estate companies didn't think so. This April, they signed Captivate Network as their exclusive provider of Internet programming in nearly 500 high-rise office towers. With $40 million invested and a 10-plus-year agreement, Captivate will install screens and provide customized media feeds in all major U.S. cities.

With corporate offices in Westford, Massachusetts, DiFranza and partners Todd Newville and Ray Pineau had no idea their little start-up would get off the ground, much less succeed. DiFranza admits that because this was such a new technology, he faced a lot of uncertainty. He and his partners didn't take paychecks for the first eight months of their company's existence, instead pouring all their income into working capital and research.

The idea came to DiFranza in October 1997 as he was riding the elevator in his office building. He noticed that as more passengers got on, the tension level rose. "They looked at their shoes, at their watches, at the [floor] numbers and then back down at their shoes," he says. "It was very awkward." It dawned on him that, with an audience of businesspeople guaranteed to be there every day, offering Internet services in the elevator just might work.

With average elevator rides lasting 30 to 60 seconds, Captivate will run silent, 10-second feeds on 10- to 12-inch flat-panel screens. Media feeds will include traffic, sports and weather from such sources as The New York Times and CitySearch.com.

"If we do a good job, people will focus on the screen," DiFranza says. "If we don't, they'll continue to look at their shoes, and shame on us."


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market