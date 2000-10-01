Bag It

Travelers check out check-in alternatives
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're like most business travelers, you'd probably rather swim to your destination than entrust your luggage to an airline-with good reason.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, there's at least a one-in-200 chance that an airline will "mishandle" your luggage-a general term for baggage that's lost, damaged, delayed or pilfered. The numbers hardly inspire confidence in the carriers' ability to transport you and your checked-in belongings.

But the alternatives aren't exactly appealing. A company called The Virtual Bellhop LLC offers to pick up your luggage one day before departure, deliver it to your hotel, and then ship it back to your home. The service is pricey: A typical round trip for two pieces of luggage between big cities costs about $400.

When I looked into using Virtual Bellhop between Baltimore-Washington International and Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for a recent trip, the rate was $600 for 50 to 75 pounds of baggage-almost as much as I'd paid for two round-trip airline tickets. I decided to take my chances and play luggage roulette.

It will take time to solve the luggage dilemma. Northwest Airlines is building a robust tracking system that will be sophisticated enough to pinpoint your bags' location from its Web site, just like FedEx and UPS are able to do. Airlines also voluntarily raised their luggage liability to $2,500 per passenger, meaning they're taking more responsibility when they lose your possessions. But change is slow, and luggage is still getting lost. If you can avoid checking it, you should.


Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


Contact Source

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market