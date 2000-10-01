Road Notes

New service from American Airlines, Marriott International and Euro Vacations.com
This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

American Airlines is expanding the space between business class seats by about 20 percent on three-class international and most three-class transcontinental flights. The new seating will add between 10 and 12 inches of legroom by the end of 2001.

Marriott International Inc.'s frequent guests can go online to redeem Marriott Rewards points and make reservations for free hotel stays. The Marriott.com enhancement offers Marriott Rewards'13 million members a "one-stop shop" when redeeming free nights at any of more than 1,800 participating Marriott hotels worldwide.

EuroVacations.com now offers a single point of contact for destination information, reservations, tickets and transaction confirmation for all travel to and within Europe. The site is geared toward travelers who have been to Europe and want to return with little effort and planning.

 

Christopher Elliott is a writer in Annapolis, Maryland. Contact him at www.elliott.org.


