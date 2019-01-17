Business

Menu Hacks For Your Online Food Delivery Business in Mumbai

Understand the tryst of the inhabitants of the city and tweak a few local dishes that would make Mumbaikars fall in love with food all over again
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Menu Hacks For Your Online Food Delivery Business in Mumbai
Image credit: Shutterstock
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mumbai has essentially been known as the city of dreams. The culture of this city is vibrant and dare I say a boisterous one. It is a fantastic mix of different cuisines, food, language, culture, fine arts and festivals and not to mention the many faces of Bollywood.

Must Read: Why It's Important To Switch To Digital Menu Boards

Food is one of the most important facets of Mumbai's culture. This maximum city's blind date with food often ensures a whirlwind affair, a very passionate romance! Every Mumbaikar has a weakness for local street food and for local cuisines. This diverse city is famous for street food such as vada pav, chakli, chivda, modak, batata rassa, dabeli, missal pav among many others. Mumbai is such a diverse city that its people have happily adapted to many different cuisines and even customized them into mouth-watering dishes tailored for the local palate.

FreshMenu understands this tryst of the inhabitants with the street fair and tweaked a few local dishes that would make them fall in love with food all over again. Our talented chefs understand the pulse of this lively city and have curated dishes that suit this cosmopolitan palate.

Optimising the Menu

While optimising the menu for your online food delivery service business in Mumbai, you should keep a note of all the points mentioned below.

- Research (Identifying need gap)

- R&D specific to the city

- Menu testing

- Menu shortlist

- Product introduction and promotion

- Promoting it within micro influencers

- Data gathering and improvement

Menu Localization

Vada Pav Sliders

We gave Mumbaikars a variety of vada pav sliders, which is one of the favourites go on the snack option for the local food lovers. Sitting on the promenade at Marine Drive on an evening gazing at the Arabian Sea with a vada pav slider is a sight to treasure. Vada Pav is believed to have been invented by a vendor at the Dadar train station in the 1960s for the commuters who were always in a hurry! There’s no hurry to finish our delicious take on this classic – well-seasoned and tempered potato patties coated with a spiced gram-flour batter, are deep fried and sandwiched between African peri-peri seasoning, brioche buns.

Click To Read: 4 Strategies That Can Make Your Menu A Star Menu

Or maybe sitting in the balcony and sipping into a piping hot cup of tea and a bite on a Vada Pav Slider with Peri-Peri Mayo and Brioche Bun is a delight, which no one would want to miss out on. This mouth-watering Vada Pav is well-seasoned and tempered potato patties coated with a spiced gram-flour batter, are deep fried and sandwiched between peri-peri mayo smeared, halved brioche buns. Deep-fried green chillies tossed with salt accompany your delicious Vada Pav.

Spicy Falafel Wraps

Apart from being the biggest metropolitan city in the country “Amchi Mumbai” promises a high adrenaline rush and diverse city life to all the inhabitants. FreshMenu curated Spicy Falafel Wraps for those who love their food rolled in a wrap, grab this delicious combo in their busy hectic schedule. This wrap will be a sheer delight to all the Mumbaikars who squeezed themselves in the crammed local train. It comes with Falafel wrapped in a soft pita with pickled veggies, crunchy lettuce and a Tahini spread.

Also Read: Points To Consider While Designing Menu For Restaurant

Adding Local Flavour

Local Flavour adds an interesting medley for different folks with a different lifestyle just like how this big city promises a home to these chirpy tireless Mumbaikars. FreshMenu tied up with Mumbai FC Team the previous year and co-created the menu that has familiarity with local tastes.

This article was originally written by Rashmi Daga.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business

Indian Market Is Still In The Growing Phase When It Comes To Wine Consumption: Team LUCARIS

Business

Bag Yourself Gold with your Online Jewellery Store in 2019

Business

Entrepreneur's Business Dictionary: 15 Business Terms You Need to Know