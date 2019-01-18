E-commerce

How E-commerce Rules in Southeast Asia

The Internet economy in the region is likely to be worth $240 billion by 2025
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
How E-commerce Rules in Southeast Asia
Image credit: Pixabay
Features Editor, Entrepreneur APAC
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

 

The Internet economy in Southeast Asia “hit an inflection point in 2018,” and is likely to be worth $240 billion by 2025, which is $40 billion more than earlier estimates. This rise can be attributed to the world’s most engaged mobile Internet users, and industries like e-commerce, online media, online travel and ride-hailing, which have grown at an unprecedented rate.

All findings are part of the “e-Conomy SEA 2018—Southeast Asia’s Internet Economy Hits an Inflection Point” report by Google, and investment company Temasek, owned by the Singapore government.

Staying connected

By June 2018, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam had over 350 million internet users across in June 2018. To give context: there were 260 million users in 2015, the report informs.

It cites a Hootsuite research which found that Internet users in Thailand spend 4 hours and 56 minutes every day using the phone—more than in any other country. Indonesian, Filipino, and Malaysian users, who spend around 4 hours every day on mobile internet, are also among the top 10 globally in terms of engagement. By comparison, internet users in the UK and in the US spend just over 2 hours per day on mobile internet, while users in France, Germany, and Japan spend 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Smartphones have become a source of information for most Southeast Asians, which explain the spike in the numbers. They use it access maps, news, personal productivity applications such as emails and spreadsheets, transportation services, and ordering food and clothes.

Tapping the market

E-commerce companies like Lazada, Shopee, and Amazon well understand the growing needs of the region’s population. Little wonder the e-commerce sector has grown exponentially over the past three years.

“Accounting for just over $5.5 billion in GMV (gross merchandise volume) in 2015, it has grown more than 4X since then and exceeds $23 billion in 2018, representing a 62 per cent CAGR over the period. On the back of the increased consumer trust in e-commerce demonstrated by Southeast Asian internet users, we have revised our projections and now estimate that the e-Commerce sector will exceed $100 billion by 2025,” states the e-Conomy SEA 2018 report.

It pinpoints that three companies in the region, Lazada, Shopee, and Tokopedia, have played a critical role in the development of the sector. They are estimated to have grown collectively more than seven-fold since 2015, well above the rest of the sector, the report notes. “By offering tens of millions of products, world-class mobile user experiences, frequent consumer promotions, and far-reaching logistics networks, they have been the leading forces behind the dramatic growth of e-Commerce in Southeast Asia.”

As the year progresses, the report predicts, the e-commerce sector will mature, and the basis of competition and key growth drivers will also evolve. “e-Commerce players in the region will increasingly aim for leadership in each geographical market, with Indonesia being the primary battleground for both regional and local players. They will also expand from metro cities to second-tier cities and rural areas, where e-Commerce penetration is lower and growth prospects are the highest.”

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

E-commerce

Three Trends That Will Drive the E-commerce Sector In 2019

E-commerce

Here's How Online Shopping Has Changed the Fundamentals of Fashion-Oriented Businesses

E-commerce

'Bricks & Mortar' to 'Brick & Click' – Your New Car Purchase Maybe Online