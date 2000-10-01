Money Talks

Starting a Business

This story appears in the October 2000 issue of Entrepreneur.

If you're trying to reach affluent customers, stay away from the flash, says Jonathan E. Robbin, president and chairman of Ricercar Inc. (www.ricercar.com), a Bethesda, Maryland, business information systems firm that specializes in targeting the affluent market. "It's important to distinguish between people who are truly affluent and those who [only] appear affluent."

Robbin offers these tips for crafting the right message for this market:

50 percent of millionaires live in middle-class neighborhoods, so geography is not a sure-fire indicator of wealth.

The truly affluent are generally frugal. Emphasize quality and value to them.

Affluent customers like their opinions to be respected-don't try to approach them with the "envy syndrome."

 

