Money Talks

October 1, 2000 1 min read

If you're trying to reach affluent customers, stay away from the flash, says Jonathan E. Robbin, president and chairman of Ricercar Inc. (www.ricercar.com), a Bethesda, Maryland, business information systems firm that specializes in targeting the affluent market. "It's important to distinguish between people who are truly affluent and those who [only] appear affluent."

Robbin offers these tips for crafting the right message for this market:

50 percent of millionaires live in middle-class neighborhoods, so geography is not a sure-fire indicator of wealth.

The truly affluent are generally frugal. Emphasize quality and value to them.

Affluent customers like their opinions to be respected-don't try to approach them with the "envy syndrome."

