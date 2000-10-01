Sounds Of Success

Audio signatures are the latest trend in tag lines.

October 1, 2000 2 min read

When Intel wants to communicate its image, it plays a distinctive, four-tone audio signature (D flat, G flat, D flat, A flat) at the end of each broadcast. It's a trend that seems to be catching on: An increasing number of entrepreneurs today are turning to audio signatures when marketing their businesses.

Used in all sorts of formats, these short music bits speak volumes, says Walter Werzowa, 39, the undisputed "father" of audio signatures. Werzowa's company, Musikvergnuegen (www.musikvergnuegen.com) in Hollywood, California, has created audio bits for dozens of companies, including Intel. "We try to do for ads what film scores do for movies," he says. "By creating emotional content, we bring the [words] alive."

Audio signatures can cost anywhere from $5,000 to more than $100,000. Werzowa explains that the bigger your company-and the more widespread the usage-the more the signature will cost. But, he points out, the price is worth it: Every time customers are within earshot of your audio signature, they'll think of you.





