Why You Should Apply For Entrepreneur 360 List ?

'Entrepreneur Asia Pacific' is looking for entrepreneurs who are scripting their own success story in APAC

January 19, 2019 3 min read

Everyone is born an entrepreneur; it’s all about finding the right path. A little entrepreneurial zeal can get you through rough patches and keep your interest alive. And if you have chosen entrepreneurship as your career path, then be a part of Entrepreneur 360 list.

Entrepreneur 360 is an initiative by Entrepreneur Media to recognize and feature top 360 companies based on the five metrics – impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business valuation. First published in 1977 in the US, Entrepreneur magazine has been releasing the annual Entrepreneur 360 list since 2015 to help private companies get recognized in lists of significance to the market.

The list has now entered Singapore. With an impressive list of home-grown startups like Grab, ReferralCandy and 99.co, the island nation is considered as the best place to start a new business. Not only tech opportunities but in terms of funding also the country takes a substantial lead.

Entrepreneur Asia Pacific magazine is looking for entrepreneurs in the region who scripted their own success story. Based on the five metrics, the 360-degree analysis will choose those businesses that are not just successful in terms of revenue numbers, but are also well rounded. Entrepreneur 360 will uncover the top leaders among today’s entrepreneurs. The business cannot be a franchisee or franchisor (the Franchise 500 is a separate study designed to measure successful franchise businesses).

Conditions apply

The criteria are quite simple. The participating companies have to be privately owned with at least one of the original founders involved in current day-to-day business operations. The companies will be evaluated on the basis of five key metrics, which include impact, innovation, growth, leadership and business valuation.

What is E360?

Whether your business is big, small or mid-sized, it can be difficult to get it noticed. If you were wondering how to get your business noticed online then E360 is a perfect opportunity for you. The platform will get your business the recognition that will propel its growth across the world and make you a star leader. It lists best privately-owned businesses in the region and the entrepreneurs behind it all. The 360-degree analysis will uncover the top leaders among today’s entrepreneurs.

Why You Should Register?

Entrepreneurs and companies that have the right vision, determination and passion to steer a change in the world through their work can become an Entrepreneur 360 company. Among other benefits that entrepreneurs will enjoy include recognition and exposure, access to exclusive benefits & opportunities, networking opportunities as well as a chance to get covered by Entrepreneur Asia Pacific. The event will bring you face to face with some of the inspiring minds of global startup ecosystem.

All those interested in participating in the Entrepreneur 360 List, can click here. The deadline to apply is March 31, 2019.