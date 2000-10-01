Flash
|$300,000 in 1980 is
equivalent to $1 million today. . .
The percentage of retail sales generated from catalogs and the Internet is expected to nearly double by 2004, soaring to more than $3.33 billion, according to the Direct Marketing Association. . .
Vanity numbers may boost advertising response rates: In a 1999 study by Michael J. Motto Advertising, radio ads in New Providence, New Jersey, using toll-free vanity numbers got 14 times more phone calls than the same ads that had toll-free numeric ones.
