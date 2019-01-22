Entrepreneur interacts with Chaitanya Kalipatnapu, Co-Founder, Eruditus Executive Education who asserts that the birth of his company was not a "tipping point" but a well-thought plan stemming from the awareness that the educational ecosystem had some gap which needed to be bridged

Eruditus, an educational platform that delivers high-quality blended programs globally in partnership with reputed academic institutions including INSEAD, Harvard Business School, Wharton, MIT, Cambridge, Berkeley Haas and Columbia Business School was recently in news for bagging $40 million in Series C round of funding, led by Sequoia India along with participation from existing investor Bertelsmann India Investments. The company was founded by Ashwin Damera and Chaitanya Kalipatnapu in 2010.

The Birth of an Idea

Kalipatnapu was constantly beset with the question, “How can we provide world-class executive education to working professionals in India?” This question led to the birth of Eruditus. So was it a eureka moment? Definitely not! He further adds that it’s not a single moment or tipping point but rather a process of identifying a huge gap in world-class professional education programs available and the impact that such programs can deliver.

Investment and Expansion

No interview with an entrepreneur is incomplete without digging into the aspects that led to the bagging of such a staggering amount of funding. So what led to convincing the investors? Kalipatnapu says that aligning is a better word than convincing! “It’s more about finding the investor who is aligned with your vision and model, rather than convincing them.” And then the three elements he gives for “aligning” investors with your vision of the company cover various important strata of business. First, it is identifying the market opportunity and its growth potential, second, How is your business model uniquely placed to serve the opportunity? And third is to identify your team’s pedigree and skills. He adds that the last point will help “to deliver on the opportunity and the unique capabilities your venture has.”

He hopes that the latest funding round will allow the group to increase its course offerings in high-demand subject areas such as data science, machine learning, blockchain and cybersecurity and to expand its language offerings to include Portuguese and Mandarin, in addition to English and Spanish. These programs are usually of 6-8 months, in duration, and use a mix of on-campus, off-campus and online delivery. These topics have currently taken the world by storm and Eruditus plans to nurture the seeds of technology among the young shoots of the world. “We are a mission-driven company. We plan to use the funding to expand our operations to China and increase our footprint in Latin America. We would also like to make such programs and skills affordable by leveraging technology while balancing the impact.” For now, the group is focused on achieving these two aspects!

Leadership=Team Work?

Before signing off, Kalipatnapu defines leadership for us. “Effectively communicate the vision and mission behind the venture and inspire the team around it; work to instill the same passion that drives you.” So does that mean that leadership is nothing different from having a strong core team aligned with great teamwork? The case rests here!