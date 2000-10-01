Most Bang for the Buck

Compaq's Presario 1200T-566 Internet Notebook

October 1, 2000 1 min read

With the Presario 1200T-566 Internet Notebook, you can have your cake and eat it, too-after all, it offers reasonable speed and lots of features at a great price. But don't think the low price means you'll have to make too many sacrifices: This sub-$1,000 notebook features a thin AMD K62-566MHz processor, a 12.1-inch display, 32MB RAM and a 5GB hard drive. Admittedly, it's not the fastest thing on the market, but it very well may be the least expensive. A 24X CD-ROM and a 56Kbps modem round out the specs. The software bundle includes year 2000 versions of Works, Encarta, Money, Word, Excel and Outlook.