How Patience Pays Off for Entrepreneurs Disrupting a Traditional Industry

With persistence and focus, your business's mission will come together.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Aly Dhalla, the CEO of Finaeo. The company is a financial marketplace that began as a phone application.

The startup focuses on how to maintain organization while companies are traveling, as well as increasing efficiencies with data entry. One of the startup's pursuits was making the business model work in an old and fragmented insurance marketplace.

Dhalla encourages other business owners to keep their eye on the prize and the importance of the initial mission, even if others say the mission seems far-fetched or nearly impossible to achieve.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

