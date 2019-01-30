How Patience Pays Off for Entrepreneurs Disrupting a Traditional Industry

With persistence and focus, your business's mission will come together.

January 30, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mars Discovery District talks with Aly Dhalla, the CEO of Finaeo. The company is a financial marketplace that began as a phone application.

The startup focuses on how to maintain organization while companies are traveling, as well as increasing efficiencies with data entry. One of the startup's pursuits was making the business model work in an old and fragmented insurance marketplace.

Dhalla encourages other business owners to keep their eye on the prize and the importance of the initial mission, even if others say the mission seems far-fetched or nearly impossible to achieve.

