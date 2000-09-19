Reduce Your Energy Bills This Winter, Part II

Are you in shock over sky-high gas prices? This winter will bring in big energy bills, too. Read more tips on how to cut them down in size.II
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Here are more tips to help you cut your energy bills this winter:

  • Check out dryers with moisture sensors, high-efficiency refrigerators and horizontal axis (front loading) washer machines which use less water and energy yet get clothes as clean as conventional units.
  • Join the Alliance's "4 for the planet" challenge. Just replace your four most-used 100-watt incandescent bulbs with four comparable 23-watt compact fluorescent bulbs to save $82 over three years. If all U.S. households did the same, we'd save as much energy as that consumed by 7 million cars in one year!
  • Plug surprising "electronic leaks." Did you know that your idle TVs, VCRs, cable boxes, CD players, cassette decks, cordless phones, burglar alarms and microwaves continue to consume energy when switched off to keep display clocks lit and memory chips and remote controls working? That costs consumers $3 billion annually in energy charges.
  • Don't like coming home to a dark house on those short winter days? Instead of leaving lights on, put timers on a few of the lights in your home or install motion detectors on exterior floodlights to improve your home security. After you get inside, the sensor will "remember" to turn the lights off.
  • Activate "sleep" features on computers and office equipment that power down when the equipment is on but not in use for a while. Turn off equipment during long periods of nonuse to cut costs and improve longevity.
  • Let the sun help heat your home by keeping blinds of sun-exposed windows open in the day time and closed at night.
  • To avoid sticker shock at the pump, select fuel-efficient cars and the most fuel efficient SUVs and urge manufacturers to use fuel-efficient technologies for SUVs. Consider new hybrid cars. Improve fuel economy of existing or new cars by doing proper maintenance, maintaining adequate tire inflation and driving a little slower.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market