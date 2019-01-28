Technology

Selfie Gadgets The World Started Loving

New selfie gadgets are getting introduced every day. Here are five gadgets ruling the world of selfies
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Selfie Gadgets The World Started Loving
Image credit: Pixabay
Senior Correspondent, Entrepreneur India
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

‘Selfie’ is a word quite dear to practically everyone, irrespective of generation or gender. Since the emergence of smartphones with selfie cameras, the shutterbugs inside them have fluttered out and cameras have been really busy clicking the perfect shots. Diamonds are not the only best friend a girl has now. She has widened her zone of friendship and has tagged many as her best friends.  One of the newly made friendships is selfies. Even boys are not far behind the girls when it comes to indulging in selfies. Be it while meeting friends, travelling or clicking special moments, reason or without reason, selfies have become dear to every person.

Selfie Sticks are no longer the only accessory that is used to take selfies. People are always looking for ways to make their selfies better. And seeing this particular demand, new gadgets are coming into the market.

Here are five of the gadgets that have already stepped into the market and people are laying their hands on them more and more every passing day:

  • LED Ring Selfie Light

Making selfies better pave in ring selfie lights, which are handy and portable. These ring selfie lights have three modes of lightings – bright, medium and gentle; giving you options to choose the appropriate lighting as per your need. All you need to do is clip the ring on your phone, pose and click.

  • Selfie Cases

Many wonder how celebrities click selfies so perfect and gorgeous. Instances are known where the celebs are using selfie cases in perfecting their pictures.

Selfie cases as the name indicates are mobile cases that behave like any other mobile case we use. As an additional feature, these selfie mobile cases come with lights to perfect your picture.

  • Selfie Watch

Making clicking selfies easier comes Selfie watch. No need to balance your phone when you have a selfie watch on your hand. Just lift your hand wearing the selfie watch and start clicking.

  • Selfie Drones

As we roll on to selfie drones, we start talking about absolutely hands-free selfies.

The wide application of drones across several sectors is already known, and new applications are getting introduced. However, not many know that the flying genius has also paved its way to the world of selfies. Being portable, selfie drones are small & handy and lets you click pictures from any angle and any height. It eliminates your concern about if your hands would shake while clicking your desired shot. Literally! These easy to operate drones will also help you with aerial photography.

  • Selfie Mirror

Equipped with an in-built camera, selfie mirror or smart mirrors have been designed to take your selfie spree to a whole new level. Like selfie drones, this also encourages hands-free selfies. It is equipped with its built-in camera, professional lighting and often has a high-fi sound system. It not only entirely eliminates the hassles of holding your phone steadily at the perfect angle, but also offers options to post the pictures that you click instantly to your social media profiles.

Selfie mirrors are designed to be more than just a selfie mirror. It can be used to make video calls and surveillance purposes. You-Tubers and video bloggers can find it very useful as this device eliminates the need of setting up camera equipment for shooting your high-quality videos.

Selfie mirrors have started getting rented and are often getting used at selfie booths during weddings and other festivities.

 

So, Shutterbugs, pick your favourite one and get ready to scale up your selfie indulgence to a whole new level!

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From
No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

No B.S. Time Management for Entrepreneurs

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Technology

Why AI can lead to a Dynamic and Smarter Restaurant Industry

Technology

Indian Food Apps that Gained Popularity and Won Big Funding

Technology

5 Fitness Trackers That Guarantee Smart Workout