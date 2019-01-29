How Crucial Is Management For Enhancing Productivity In Manufacturing

Increased productivity certainly leads to increased revenues for the organisation but that should also be regulated to investing in machinery, software upgrades and putting new processes in place

As a businessman or an entrepreneur amongst the many things they have on the mind with regards to running a business, an increase in production capacity is one of them.The more production one can squeeze out in a period of time, more profit they generate in the long run.

The Work Dynamics

The foremost thing before one puts down management in order is to review the existing workflow and understand its work dynamics. To begin with, analysing people in the workforce, are they skilled to manage the job they are in? The next in line should be the processes that the organisations work along, whether the new process is required or the existing ones are good enough, if required remodel and draw new processes which will go a long way in ensuring productivity of both the organisation and its people. The technology or the equipment the manufacturing unit has been using are they sustainable for the long run or need to be replaced or repaired.

Upgradation

The continuous upgrade and investment in employee education towards skilling, using equipment or technology should be in place to increase the efficiency of the organisation. Another advancement is automation in the manufacturing industry to increase efficiency in production and reduce error and new software upgrade solutions to monitor workflow and schedules. This also ensures regular well in-time management. Additionally, regular maintenance of heavy and crucial machinery for the manufacturing should be kept well in check to reduce production bottleneck.

Keeping The Ground

Most important is that the management or the manager should have a realistic expectation but subjecting your team to strict guidelines to adhere to for the pressure of production would not work well in the long run. To meet client demands one often forgets to adhere to safety and quality norms which leads the team dissatisfied and preventing the company from reaching the labour goals. To boost worker and work efficiency the management needs to set realistic goals to work with ensuring workplace safety and high-quality output.

Keeping the Future in Mind

The long- term aim for any organisation should be to invest to upgrade where it needs to be to draw optimal output. Manufacturing is an industry in which an employee can be as productive as their tools and smart machinery can make the manufacturing business competitive and innovative to thrive in the dynamic market. Staying organized for the management is the most crucial to making things work, this involves management of raw- materials supply chain, warehousing and inventory management, machinery and equipment well-maintained and functioning smoothly, keeping transport and logistics in order and ensuring ethical, safeguards and work norms in place for the smooth functioning of the unit.

In the long run, increased productivity should be driven by deliberate or interval based change in the basic processes of the organisation to iron out any looming bottlenecks. Short term fixes only look after the short term solutions rather the aim should be to look at long term fixes to maintain sustainable production. The employees and labour as far as possible should not be subjected to tight deadlines for production and work which will eventually lead to them being burnt-out and dissatisfied with the overall functioning of the organisation leading to their attrition which can cost the company dear. Training and good organisation will provide a safe work area and innovative small welfare schemes, to begin with, will keep the employees happy and openly discuss the problems they may be facing.

Yes, increased productivity certainly leads to increased revenues for the organisation but that should also be regulated to investing in machinery, software upgrades and putting new processes in place that will eventually lead to the growth of the company both in terms of external collaborations for work and employee management.