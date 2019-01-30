legaltech

Indonesian Legaltech firm Justika Raises Pre-series A Funding

Justika is a marketplace for all legal services, from legal counsel to document creation
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Indonesian Legaltech firm Justika Raises Pre-series A Funding
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Correspondent, Entrepreneur Asia Pacific
3 min read

 

Indonesia-based legal tech startup Justika has bagged an undisclosed amount of funding in its pre-series A round led by law firm Assegaf Hamzah & Partners. 

Subsidiary of Hukumonline.com, Justika is a marketplace for all legal services, from legal counsel to document creation. The firm is co-founded by Ahmad Fikri Assegaf, a senior partner at Assegaf Hamzah & Partners. It also provides phone-based legal consultations service at an affordable cost.

According to AHP managing partner Bono Daru Adji, the firm is aiming to resolve one of the biggest problems in Indonesia, which is the lack of public knowledge or difficulty in accessing legal services from professional advocates.

“AHP decided to invest in Justika to actively resolve this issue,” said Adji, in a statement to press.

The startup serves various types of legal issues, ranging from marriage, accounts payable, inheritance, business, business contracts, employment and others. It also helps get legal guidance and enlightenment from credible advocate partners, at measurable and transparent prices. 

Established in 2001, AHP is currently one of the biggest law firms in Indonesia and has more than 140 fee-earners in its team. “It also recognises the importance of legal-tech’s role in the future,” said Adji.  He believes that innovation in technology can become one of the solutions to increase access to legal services for the Indonesian public.  According to him, this collaboration is in line with Justika's goal of becoming a trusted platform for the legal services community and advocates.

Legaltech at nascent stage

The adoption of legaltech is still at a nascent stage in Indonesia. According to Charya Rabindra Lukman, who is the chair of the Indonesian Regtech and Legaltech Association (IRLA), “LegalTech and RegTech are still in their initial stages in Indonesia, the hope is that these businesses will reap significant benefits for legal clients,” he said so in a press statement.

Another leading tech firm that has recently raised funding is Kontrak Hukum. The digital platform provides legal services to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The company raised a strategic investment from KASKUS, a leading Indonesian content and e-commerce platform, which provides legal and educational support for content creators and small businesses on its platform.

The legaltech industry is slowly yet steadily gathering pace in Indonesia with top legal firms tapping the opportunities on the digital infrastructure. While the tech entrepreneurs are trying to make an easy access of legal services online, it’s yet to see how the trend of law services online picks up in the southeastern country of Asia.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
The Tax and Legal Playbook

The Tax and Legal Playbook

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won\'t Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Online Courses

15 Free Online Business Courses You Can Take From Harvard, Yale, MIT and Other Amazing Schools

Side Hustle

15 Quick Ways to Make Extra Cash Without Quitting Your Day Job

Freelance writing

2 Ways to Make Money Online This Month