Indonesian Legaltech firm Justika Raises Pre-series A Funding

Justika is a marketplace for all legal services, from legal counsel to document creation

January 30, 2019 3 min read

Indonesia-based legal tech startup Justika has bagged an undisclosed amount of funding in its pre-series A round led by law firm Assegaf Hamzah & Partners.

Subsidiary of Hukumonline.com, Justika is a marketplace for all legal services, from legal counsel to document creation. The firm is co-founded by Ahmad Fikri Assegaf, a senior partner at Assegaf Hamzah & Partners. It also provides phone-based legal consultations service at an affordable cost.

According to AHP managing partner Bono Daru Adji, the firm is aiming to resolve one of the biggest problems in Indonesia, which is the lack of public knowledge or difficulty in accessing legal services from professional advocates.

“AHP decided to invest in Justika to actively resolve this issue,” said Adji, in a statement to press.

The startup serves various types of legal issues, ranging from marriage, accounts payable, inheritance, business, business contracts, employment and others. It also helps get legal guidance and enlightenment from credible advocate partners, at measurable and transparent prices.

Established in 2001, AHP is currently one of the biggest law firms in Indonesia and has more than 140 fee-earners in its team. “It also recognises the importance of legal-tech’s role in the future,” said Adji. He believes that innovation in technology can become one of the solutions to increase access to legal services for the Indonesian public. According to him, this collaboration is in line with Justika's goal of becoming a trusted platform for the legal services community and advocates.

Legaltech at nascent stage

The adoption of legaltech is still at a nascent stage in Indonesia. According to Charya Rabindra Lukman, who is the chair of the Indonesian Regtech and Legaltech Association (IRLA), “LegalTech and RegTech are still in their initial stages in Indonesia, the hope is that these businesses will reap significant benefits for legal clients,” he said so in a press statement.

Another leading tech firm that has recently raised funding is Kontrak Hukum. The digital platform provides legal services to small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country.

The company raised a strategic investment from KASKUS, a leading Indonesian content and e-commerce platform, which provides legal and educational support for content creators and small businesses on its platform.

The legaltech industry is slowly yet steadily gathering pace in Indonesia with top legal firms tapping the opportunities on the digital infrastructure. While the tech entrepreneurs are trying to make an easy access of legal services online, it’s yet to see how the trend of law services online picks up in the southeastern country of Asia.