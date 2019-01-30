Self Improvement

The Key To Success Is Self-Discipline & Here Are 8 Steps To Master it

There are many qualities that can make you a better person but self-discipline is the only one when it comes to long-term success in every aspect of life
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Key To Success Is Self-Discipline & Here Are 8 Steps To Master it
Image credit: Pixabay
Entrepreneur Staff
Features Editor, Entrepreneur India
4 min read

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

There are tons of qualities that make us a better person and every one of it plays a vital role in our formation of us. However, there is only one quality that precipitates to success and lifelong contentment – self-discipline. Mastering the art of it is how you carve your way to achieving big goals in life. Be it personal or professional, self-discipline is the ultimate path to attain a healthy, wealthy, and happy lifestyle.

In reference to a study by Wilhelm Hoffman, people who have self-control are more content in life than those who aren’t. Honestly, just working hard and working more hours in the office isn’t always enough. If you analyse all the successful entrepreneurs, you will notice everyone one has one trait in common and that is discipline.

It is often surprising when some smart minds lack that basic quality in life. At times the problem is that there is so much going in our minds that concentrating on one thing can definitely be a task. But what if it is holding you back from attaining your full potential? You can fix this in just a few simple steps without putting much load on yourself.

1.    Start on Monday:

It is believed that starting anything on the start of the week does help. Mark the date and you are a step forward in reaching your goal.

2.    Jot down your reasons:

Everything has a purpose. Write down your reasons why inculcating self-discipline in your life is so important. Have a value bar for yourself, don’t just make it a momentary thing.

3.    Boost your own morale:

Researches claim that visualizing of how things will change because of doing certain thing always helps. Have the willpower to motivate yourself whenever you are losing it. Let your positivity take the lead here.

4.    Block your temptations:

Just follow the simple mantra, “Out of sight, out of mind.” Remove all that factors that distract you and it is the basic step towards improving self-discipline. Some simple things can be switching off your phones, keeping your iPod aside while working on something important. Keep your focus on one thing when working on it and don’t deviate. Avoid checking your social media every now and then.

5.    Want vs Should:

Draw a line between what you “want” and what “should” be done. If you can differentiate between the two, you will surely master the art of self-discipline.

6.    Early to bed, early to rise:

Haven’t we all heard this 10000 times? Do we need to tell you why this is the primary is the most important ritual? Early to bed, early to rise can change everything for you in life. Make sure you are getting perfect eight hours of sleep. That is the basic requirement of your body and you can’t give it a miss.

7.    Eat at intervals and eat healthily:

Studies state that low blood sugar can often affect how a person behave. When your body is starving your brain can’t function in the best way possible. A hungry stomach makes it difficult for you to concentrate. In order to reach your potential, make sure your body is fueled up. Carry health bar, nuts, and meal with you. Eat it at regular intervals.

8.    Be okay that it won’t feel right:

When you are on your way to attaining self-discipline, your normal routine will change. This will affect your body considering the fact that you ain’t used to it. It will take time for your brain and body to regularize with the new pattern. So breaking your bad habit and adapting to good one will take time but will be worth it.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Self Improvement

How to Evolve Into the Person You Want to Become

Self Improvement

Take Time for Yourself -- Your Health and Business Will Improve

Self Improvement

Self-Care, An Important Phenomenon For Hardest Working Indians