The Key To Success Is Self-Discipline & Here Are 8 Steps To Master it

There are many qualities that can make you a better person but self-discipline is the only one when it comes to long-term success in every aspect of life

January 30, 2019 4 min read

Entrepreneur India

There are tons of qualities that make us a better person and every one of it plays a vital role in our formation of us. However, there is only one quality that precipitates to success and lifelong contentment – self-discipline. Mastering the art of it is how you carve your way to achieving big goals in life. Be it personal or professional, self-discipline is the ultimate path to attain a healthy, wealthy, and happy lifestyle.

In reference to a study by Wilhelm Hoffman, people who have self-control are more content in life than those who aren’t. Honestly, just working hard and working more hours in the office isn’t always enough. If you analyse all the successful entrepreneurs, you will notice everyone one has one trait in common and that is discipline.

It is often surprising when some smart minds lack that basic quality in life. At times the problem is that there is so much going in our minds that concentrating on one thing can definitely be a task. But what if it is holding you back from attaining your full potential? You can fix this in just a few simple steps without putting much load on yourself.

1. Start on Monday:

It is believed that starting anything on the start of the week does help. Mark the date and you are a step forward in reaching your goal.

2. Jot down your reasons:

Everything has a purpose. Write down your reasons why inculcating self-discipline in your life is so important. Have a value bar for yourself, don’t just make it a momentary thing.

3. Boost your own morale:

Researches claim that visualizing of how things will change because of doing certain thing always helps. Have the willpower to motivate yourself whenever you are losing it. Let your positivity take the lead here.

4. Block your temptations:

Just follow the simple mantra, “Out of sight, out of mind.” Remove all that factors that distract you and it is the basic step towards improving self-discipline. Some simple things can be switching off your phones, keeping your iPod aside while working on something important. Keep your focus on one thing when working on it and don’t deviate. Avoid checking your social media every now and then.

5. Want vs Should:

Draw a line between what you “want” and what “should” be done. If you can differentiate between the two, you will surely master the art of self-discipline.

6. Early to bed, early to rise:

Haven’t we all heard this 10000 times? Do we need to tell you why this is the primary is the most important ritual? Early to bed, early to rise can change everything for you in life. Make sure you are getting perfect eight hours of sleep. That is the basic requirement of your body and you can’t give it a miss.

7. Eat at intervals and eat healthily:

Studies state that low blood sugar can often affect how a person behave. When your body is starving your brain can’t function in the best way possible. A hungry stomach makes it difficult for you to concentrate. In order to reach your potential, make sure your body is fueled up. Carry health bar, nuts, and meal with you. Eat it at regular intervals.

8. Be okay that it won’t feel right:

When you are on your way to attaining self-discipline, your normal routine will change. This will affect your body considering the fact that you ain’t used to it. It will take time for your brain and body to regularize with the new pattern. So breaking your bad habit and adapting to good one will take time but will be worth it.