Budget2019: Modi Government Has Made Vikas a People's Movement says India's Finance Minister

February 1, 2019 3 min read

The Budget is something all citizens wait for dearly. What makes it special is the holistic approach that is often taken year after year that helps determine the ruling government’s intent on investments, expenditure and its vision for the nation.

The Budget 2019 saw the vision for New India. Considering this is the present government’s last Budget ahead of Elections, Interim Finance Minister Piyush Goyal went full throttle to project the vision of the government for India’s future.

“This Budget is Vikas Yatra for the country. India is changing because of its people. Our Govt has made Vikas a People Movement,” Goyal said in a fiery speech as he presented the Budget 2019 in the Parliament.

‘India solidly back on track and marching towards growth and prosperity’

The government said India is poised to become a 5 trillion dollar economy in the next 5 years and it aspires to become a 10 trillion dollar economy in the next 8 years.

Goyal claimed that India was the brightest spot (on the economic map) of the world and that the country had witnessed the fastest GDP growth in the last five years.

Calling India a launch pad for international players, Goyal said India has become the second largest hub for startups. He lauded India's youth have turned job creators from job seekers.

“We have prepared the foundation for sustainable progress and prosperity for our people; we are moving towards realizing the dream of New India by 2022,” Goyal said.

The FM claimed that the growth rate delivered was far higher than performance under the UPA government.

The Finance Minister said fiscal deficit is likely to be 2.5 per cent in 2019-20 and revised 2018-19 estimate to 3.4 per cent.

The Top #5 Announcements that Make for Headline from India’s Budget 2019:

Farmers' Budget

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi package at INR 75,000 crores launched effective December 1, 2018

Farmers owning up to 2 hectares to get assured income of INR 6,000 Per Year

Assured income to be transferred via Direct Benefit Transfer in 3 equal installments

In place of rescheduling of crop loans, all farmers severely affected by severe natural calamities will get 2 per cent interest subvention & additional 3 per cent interest subvention upon timely repayment

2 per cent interest subvention to farmers pursuing animal husbandry and fisheries

Pension for Low Income Workers

Mega Pension Yojana, namely Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Mandhan, announced

Monthly pension of INR 3,000 to be paid out after retirement age of 60 under the New Pension Scheme

This scheme may become the world's biggest pension scheme for unorganized sector in five years

Defence Push

FM allots INR 3 lakh crore for defence spending

Have disbursed INR 35000 crore under One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme

Substantial hike in military service pay has been announced

Taxpayers – Salaried Class

Reducing tax burden on middle class a priority says FM Piyush Goyal

Taxable annual income up to INR 5 lakh to get full tax rebate

Standard tax deduction for salaried persons raised from INR 40,000 to INR 50,000

Taxpayers – Business Class