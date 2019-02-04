My Queue

Technology

Technologies for Sab Ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas

These three technologies can bring the government's vision to reality
Technologies for Sab Ka Saath, Sab ka Vikaas
Image credit: graphicstock
Service delivery in sectors such as legal, construction, education and agriculture stand firm on legacy processes, approach and governance. Governments and businesses continue to face challenges in achieving citizen engagement, meeting stakeholder expectations and fostering citizen trust in the system.

It is time to change the tune and create an environment where adequate empowerment of a common man is realistically possible! There is a real opportunity for these conservative sectors to fast track into the new reality of automation, cloud computing, analytics, and other technological innovations too:

  • Monitor, track, schedule, analyse and report the functioning of departments

  • Transform citizen service delivery landscape

  • Meet the horizontal and vertical growth standards of the sectors

  • Track policy implementation, reform and operational delivery

To strengthen and reinforce the justice delivery system and bring in sustainable reforms, here are 3 key technologies that governments and businesses can leverage:

1. Domain Specific E-governance Platforms

The new generation of e-governance technology solutions is domain specific master governance platforms. The secure, interoperable, flexible architecture of these specialized platforms are designed for information-sharing, multi-tier, multi-stakeholder interactions that are transaction oriented. Improving the delivery of services, maximizing efficiency and increasing accountability and transparency are not the only advantages e-governance solutions bring in. These platforms have the capability to transform the relationship between the government, beneficiaries and citizens, ultimately transforming the sector and society as a whole.

To successfully implement Phase-II of the eCourts project, master governance platforms would play a key role in computerizing and connecting all courts pan-India, digitizing case records and making e-services for case filing, cause lists, case status, court orders, judgements, e-payments etc available via a single, integrated system.

2. Cloud Computing

Besides the obvious benefit of accessibility across a wide range of devices, including mobile devices, services deployed over the cloud have the potential to increase engagements at the grassroots level and address issues of reach in rural areas and remote locations in a cost-effective manner. Being able to access information, interaction and transactions anytime, anywhere is where the world is heading. It is important for sectors such as the legal domain to provide this mobility and flexibility to the litigants, lawyers and the judiciary to access services on demand and ultimately achieve national commitments.

3. Big Data Analytics

Big data and data mining have touched every industry and the legal sector is no exception. Legal analytics offer a wealth of information to lawyers, judges, policymakers and strategic thinkers that can help evolve the sector into a fair, accurate, transparent and accountable domain.  

Legal data is highly complex, with every trial and verdict generating huge volumes of data. Using sophisticated tools, lawyers can interpret every bit of legal information, such as trial outcomes, witness testimony, court verdict etc to give them the competitive edge and even help improve their legal skills. On the other hand, such technologies can show where the legal system failed in the past and what new laws need to be made that are aligned with the current needs of society. Stakeholders can utilize this knowledge to change and move the sector in a better direction.  

Even as “Digital India”, “Smart Cities Mission” and “Skill India” continue to remain buzzwords in the government, e-governance, e-services and re-administration of the Indian Judiciary system is moving at a snail’s pace. With 3.3 crores cases pending in Indian courts, it is time to embrace new technologies and shake things up!  

