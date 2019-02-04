Infuse these 3 Things in Your Team to Make it Productive

Creating the team does not automatically engender positive results, you need to act as an engine and give it a push

February 4, 2019 4 min read

A successful organization is contingent on the workforce. Attaining success is easier for a sole individual whilst for the company, success is only possible when the team works collectively. Despite working in a group, it is not certain that the output will be manifold or targets will be met. Sometimes, a mismanaged team works the other way around than the ideal perception and does not help alter the company’s picture at all. Inside disagreement in the team mostly results to misguidance and lowers down the productivity drastically.

If you plan to achieve something bigger then you require others’ equable efforts in realizing the dream. The others are obviously your team; in essence, a team comprises of diverse individuals who xare skilled in distinct tasks. Collaborating this diverse set of individuals helps achieve the task faster and even, results to lesser individual efforts. A report from Gallup shows that when we get performance management right, engagement will naturally rise. And the potential impact on the bottom line is significant. When compared with business units in the bottom quartile (of Gallup's database), those in the top quartile of engagement realize 10 per cent higher customer metrics, 17 per cent higher productivity, 20 per cent higher sales and 21 per cent higher profitability. Organizations at the top achieve earnings per share growth that is more than four times that of their competitors.

Build The Right Team By Infusing Three Imperatives

Creating the team does not automatically engender positive results, you need to act as an engine and give it a push. Managing the group requires greater efforts as well as a personal impetus. The team should accrue guidance and constant assistance from the entrepreneur. The entrepreneur needs to transit the group from a fickle minded team to a likeminded team. While mentoring the team, he should instil a few essential qualities in the team.

• Building trust amongst the employees.

• Rendering everyone a say in the decision making, regardless of their designation.

• Clearing the ambiguity and helping the team members understand their job.

These qualities are not easily found in the team. So, it becomes an employer’s job needs to mould the team in the precise sculpture like an artist. The results of these developed qualities are the rejuvenation of the spirits in employees, reverence for each other, and lastly, precipitate priority to the work.

How To Develop Three Imperative Qualities In Your Team

Advocating the team at the workplace does not naturally develop qualities in them. Being a business owner, you need to manage things on a personal level and take the pain in altering their attitude towards work.

Create An Ideal Work Culture

Entrusting the team with the duty is not trust-building. For professing faith in the team, first of all, develop an ideal work culture which gives liberty and personal space to the employees. A study tells that the emotional involvement of the employees increments their engagement in the company. Thus, introduce team building activities and increase employee engagement.

Build A Positive Attitude Towards Work

Employees who perceive office work as a task avert their progression which, in turn, affects the production. The ideal mindset of an employee should be positive toward their work. By building an optimistic attitude, employees’ performance, as well as output, can accelerate rapidly. Therefore, the entrepreneurs should make the work atmosphere less stressful and meanwhile, give others a room for innovation and expression.

Entrepreneurs who are facing difficulties in conglomerating their team as one should follow the above-mentioned suggestions.

This article was originally published by Jaspreet Kaur.